Grammy Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori!

Nella notte tra il 26 e il 27 gennaio 2020 si sono tenuti le premiazioni dei Grammy Awards 2020, allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.

La 62esima edizione dei Grammy è stata condotta da Alicia Keys, vincitrice di ben 15 Grammy durante la sua carriera, e ha visto tra i perfermor anche i cantanti con più nomination: Lizzo, con otto candidature, e Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X, con sei. Erano molto attese anche le performance di Camila Cabello, John Legend e DJ Khaled con Kirk Franklin.

I Grammy vengono assegnati così: la Recording Academy e le case discografiche presentano le proprie candidature, che vengono valutate da 350 professionisti musicale. Successivamente avvengono due votazioni per decretare i cinque nominati, nella prima votazione, e i vincitori, nella seconda.

I premi più prestigiosi sono andati a Billie Eilish con Bad Guy (Record e canzone dell'anno) e con When We All Fall Asleep, Where do we go? (Album dell'anno). Ma Billie è riuscita a portarsi a casa anche il Grammy come Migliore nuova artista, come produttore dell'anno, a suo fratello, Finneas, e per il miglior album tecnico.

La più nominata della serata, Lizzo, invece, è riuscita a portarsi a casa solamente tre Grammy: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R'n'b Performance e Best Contemporary Album. Da sottolineare anche i due Grammy vinti da Lady Gaga per A Star Is Born (con I'll Never Love Again, miglior canzone per i Visual Media, e miglior compilation per i Visual Media). Un premio è andato anche a Michelle Obama, per il Miglior album parlato.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020:

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” "— Billie Eilish

Song of The Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Look Now” - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best Comedy Album

“Sticks & Stones” - Dave Chappelle

Best Rock Album

“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Song

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Alternative Music Album

“Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend

Best R'n'B Album

“Ventura” - Anderson .Paak

Best R'n'B Performance

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best R'n'B Song

"Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Rap Album

“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Traditional R'n'B Performance

“Jerome” - Lizzo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Best Rap Performance

“Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song

“A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best Dance Recording

“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“No Geography” - The Chemical Brothers

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” - Dan + Shay

Best Country Album

“While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Gospel Album

“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God Only Knows” - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Burn the Ships” - for King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Testimony” - Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

"#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

“De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

A pari merito: “Opus” - Marc Anthony e “A Journey Through Cuban Music” - Aymée Nuviola

Best Americana Album

“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” - Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

“Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Bluegrass Album

“Tall Fiddler” - Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Tall, Dark & Handsome” - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Good Time” - Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

“Rapture” - Koffee

Best World Music Album

“Celia” - Angelique Kidjo

Best Contemporari Instrumental Album

“Mettavolution” - Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Metal Performance

“7empest” - Tool

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“The Omni-American Book Club” - Brian Lynch Big Band"Triple Helix” - Anat Cohen Tentet

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Antidote” - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best New Age Album

“Wings” - Peter Kater

Best Spoken Word Album

“Becoming” — Michelle Obama

Best Children's Music Album

“Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” - Jon Samson

Best Musical Theater Album

“Hadestown” - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Canzone tratta da: “A Star Is Born”

Best Compilation soundtrack for Visual Media

“A Star Is Born” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best soundtrack for a Visual Media

“Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Music Film

“Homecoming” — Beyoncé

Best Music Video

“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, regista; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, produttori

Best Instrumental Composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” - John Williams

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella

“Moon River” - Jacob Collier

Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals

“All Night Long” - Jacob Collier

Best Recording Packaging

“Chris Cornell” - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Masaki Koike

Best Album Notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” - Steve Greenberg

Best Historical Album

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Pete Seeger

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, John Greenham, (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year

Finneas

Best Remixed Recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best Immersive Studio Album

"Lux” - Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Riley: Sun Rings” - Kronos Quartet

Best Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Opera Recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus

Best Orchestral Performance

“Norman: Sustain” - Gustavo Dudamel, direttore d'orchestra (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Choral Performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” - Robert Simpson, direttore d'orchestra (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Shaw: Orange” - Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, direttore d'orchestra (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Album Vocal

"Songplay” - Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco

Best Classical Compendium

“The Poetry of Places” - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra