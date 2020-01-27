Grammy Awards 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori!

Ghali annuncia "Il concerto a Milano", tre date speciali al Fabrique: Radio 105 è radio partner!
Nella notte tra il 26 e il 27 gennaio 2020 si sono tenuti le premiazioni dei Grammy Awards 2020, allo Staples Center di Los Angeles.
La 62esima edizione dei Grammy è stata condotta da Alicia Keys, vincitrice di ben 15 Grammy durante la sua carriera, e ha visto tra i perfermor anche i cantanti con più nomination: Lizzo, con otto candidature, e Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X, con sei. Erano molto attese anche le performance di Camila Cabello, John Legend e DJ Khaled con Kirk Franklin.
I Grammy vengono assegnati così: la Recording Academy e le case discografiche presentano le proprie candidature, che vengono valutate da 350 professionisti musicale. Successivamente avvengono due votazioni per decretare i cinque nominati, nella prima votazione, e i vincitori, nella seconda.
I premi più prestigiosi sono andati a Billie Eilish con Bad Guy (Record e canzone dell'anno) e con When We All Fall Asleep, Where do we go? (Album dell'anno). Ma Billie è riuscita a portarsi a casa anche il Grammy come Migliore nuova artista, come produttore dell'anno, a suo fratello, Finneas, e per il miglior album tecnico.
La più nominata della serata, Lizzo, invece, è riuscita a portarsi a casa solamente tre Grammy: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R'n'b Performance e Best Contemporary Album. Da sottolineare anche i due Grammy vinti da Lady Gaga per A Star Is Born (con I'll Never Love Again, miglior canzone per i Visual Media, e miglior compilation per i Visual Media). Un premio è andato anche a Michelle Obama, per il Miglior album parlato.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020:
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” "— Billie Eilish
Song of The Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Look Now” - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
Best Comedy Album
“Sticks & Stones” - Dave Chappelle
Best Rock Album
“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant
Best Rock Performance
“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Song
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Alternative Music Album
“Father of the Bride” - Vampire Weekend
Best R'n'B Album
“Ventura” - Anderson .Paak
Best R'n'B Performance
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best R'n'B Song
"Say So” - PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Rap Album
“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” - DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Traditional R'n'B Performance
“Jerome” - Lizzo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Best Rap Performance
“Racks in the Middle"- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap Song
“A Lot” - Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best Dance Recording
“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“No Geography” - The Chemical Brothers
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Ride Me Back Home” - Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” - Dan + Shay
Best Country Album
“While I’m Livin’” - Tanya Tucker
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Love Theory” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Gospel Album
“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Only Knows” - for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Burn the Ships” - for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Testimony” - Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
"#Eldisco” - Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
“De Ayer Para Siempre” - Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
A pari merito: “Opus” - Marc Anthony e “A Journey Through Cuban Music” - Aymée Nuviola
Best Americana Album
“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty” - Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
“Call My Name” - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Bluegrass Album
“Tall Fiddler” - Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Tall, Dark & Handsome” - Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr.
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Good Time” - Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
“Rapture” - Koffee
Best World Music Album
“Celia” - Angelique Kidjo
Best Contemporari Instrumental Album
“Mettavolution” - Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Metal Performance
“7empest” - Tool
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“The Omni-American Book Club” - Brian Lynch Big Band"Triple Helix” - Anat Cohen Tentet
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Antidote” - Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best New Age Album
“Wings” - Peter Kater
Best Spoken Word Album
“Becoming” — Michelle Obama
Best Children's Music Album
“Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” - Jon Samson
Best Musical Theater Album
“Hadestown” - Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Canzone tratta da: “A Star Is Born”
Best Compilation soundtrack for Visual Media
“A Star Is Born” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best soundtrack for a Visual Media
“Chernobyl” - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Music Film
“Homecoming” — Beyoncé
Best Music Video
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, regista; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, produttori
Best Instrumental Composition
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” - John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
“Moon River” - Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals
“All Night Long” - Jacob Collier
Best Recording Packaging
“Chris Cornell” - Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” - Masaki Koike
Best Album Notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” - Steve Greenberg
Best Historical Album
“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” - Pete Seeger
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, John Greenham, (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year
Finneas
Best Remixed Recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” - Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best Immersive Studio Album
"Lux” - Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Riley: Sun Rings” - Kronos Quartet
Best Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Opera Recording
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus
Best Orchestral Performance
“Norman: Sustain” - Gustavo Dudamel, direttore d'orchestra (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Choral Performance
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” - Robert Simpson, direttore d'orchestra (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Shaw: Orange” - Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, direttore d'orchestra (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Album Vocal
"Songplay” - Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco
Best Classical Compendium
“The Poetry of Places” - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto” - Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
