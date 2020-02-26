Duffy rivela perché non ha più fatto canzoni: “Sono stata stuprata e tenuta prigioniera”

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals in Italia il 7 luglio: Radio 105 è radio ufficiale del concerto!
Nel 2008 Duffy è diventata famosa con la canzone “Mercy”, con la quale ha conquistato il pubblico: il suo album, “Rockferry”, le ha fatto anche vincere un Grammy come Miglior album pop poi, all’improvviso, è sparita dalle scene e di lei non si è saputo più nulla. Oggi la cantante ha spiegato ai fan il perché di questo suo silenzio durato anni, un silenzio che nasconde una verità atroce.
In un lungo post su Instagram, Duffy ha raccontato la terribile esperienza che ha vissuto: è stata rapita, narcotizzata, stuprata e tenuta prigioniera per diversi giorni. Com’è facile intuire, per lei è stato un trauma enorme e ha avuto bisogno di molto tempo per riprendersi.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
«Potete solo immaginare quante volte io abbia pensato di scrivere tutto questo – si legge nel post – Il modo in cui avrei dovuto scriverlo, come mi sarei sentita dopo. Ebbene, non sono totalmente sicura che questo sia il momento giusto e se davvero possa rappresentare una liberazione per me parlarne. Non riesco a spiegarlo. Molti di voi si sono chiesti cosa mi fosse successo, perché fossi sparita e dove fossi andata. Un giornalista – prosegue Duffy – mi ha contattato, è riuscito a trovare il modo per raggiungermi e io gli ho raccontato tutto la scorsa estate. Lui è stato gentile ed è stato così incredibile alla fine riuscire a parlarne. La verità è (e per favore credetemi, adesso sto bene e al sicuro) che sono stata narcotizzata, stuprata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni».
«Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta – continua la cantante – ma per riprendermi ci è voluto del tempo. Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dirvi che nell’ultimo decennio, per centinaia e centinaia di giorni mi sono impegnata per ritrovare la luce nel mio cuore e adesso il sole splende di nuovo – ha sottolineato - Vi chiedete perché non ho scelto di utilizzare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? È che non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi. Mi sono chiesta: come posso cantare col cuore se è spezzato? E alla fine si è aggiustato. Nelle prossime settimane – ha concluso – posterò delle interviste. Se avete delle domande, mi piacerebbe rispondervi durante le interviste, se riesco. Provo un amore sacro e una sincera gratitudine per la vostra gentilezza in questi anni. Siete stati miei amici e voglio ringraziarvi per questo».
