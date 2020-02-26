Duffy rivela perché non ha più fatto canzoni: “Sono stata stuprata e tenuta prigioniera”

Nel 2008 Duffy è diventata famosa con la canzone “Mercy”, con la quale ha conquistato il pubblico: il suo album, “Rockferry”, le ha fatto anche vincere un Grammy come Miglior album pop poi, all’improvviso, è sparita dalle scene e di lei non si è saputo più nulla. Oggi la cantante ha spiegato ai fan il perché di questo suo silenzio durato anni, un silenzio che nasconde una verità atroce.

In un lungo post su Instagram, Duffy ha raccontato la terribile esperienza che ha vissuto: è stata rapita, narcotizzata, stuprata e tenuta prigioniera per diversi giorni. Com’è facile intuire, per lei è stato un trauma enorme e ha avuto bisogno di molto tempo per riprendersi.

«Potete solo immaginare quante volte io abbia pensato di scrivere tutto questo – si legge nel post – Il modo in cui avrei dovuto scriverlo, come mi sarei sentita dopo. Ebbene, non sono totalmente sicura che questo sia il momento giusto e se davvero possa rappresentare una liberazione per me parlarne. Non riesco a spiegarlo. Molti di voi si sono chiesti cosa mi fosse successo, perché fossi sparita e dove fossi andata. Un giornalista – prosegue Duffy – mi ha contattato, è riuscito a trovare il modo per raggiungermi e io gli ho raccontato tutto la scorsa estate. Lui è stato gentile ed è stato così incredibile alla fine riuscire a parlarne. La verità è (e per favore credetemi, adesso sto bene e al sicuro) che sono stata narcotizzata, stuprata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni».

«Ovviamente sono sopravvissuta – continua la cantante – ma per riprendermi ci è voluto del tempo. Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo. Ma posso dirvi che nell’ultimo decennio, per centinaia e centinaia di giorni mi sono impegnata per ritrovare la luce nel mio cuore e adesso il sole splende di nuovo – ha sottolineato - Vi chiedete perché non ho scelto di utilizzare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? È che non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi. Mi sono chiesta: come posso cantare col cuore se è spezzato? E alla fine si è aggiustato. Nelle prossime settimane – ha concluso – posterò delle interviste. Se avete delle domande, mi piacerebbe rispondervi durante le interviste, se riesco. Provo un amore sacro e una sincera gratitudine per la vostra gentilezza in questi anni. Siete stati miei amici e voglio ringraziarvi per questo».

Ascolta la nostra web radio dedicata alle hits!