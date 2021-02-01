Ariana Grande e The Weeknd si esibiranno insieme al Super Bowl 2021?

Ariana Grande e The Weeknd potrebbero condividere il palco del Super Bowl 2021. Lui sarà il protagonista dell'halftime show, questa è l'unica cosa certa. Le voci si rincorrono all'impazzata. Per alcuni sarebbe già una certezza perché il cantante ha annunciato da poco l'uscita del suo secondo greatest hits ("The Highlights"), che contiene appunto un pezzo realizzato con l'artista di Boca Raton ("Love Me Harder"). E potrebbero cantare proprio questa canzone.

Ma non finisce qui. Nell'ultimo album di Ariana c'è un'altra collaborazione con The Weeknd, "Off The Table". Se la voce fosse confermata sarebbe davvero una bellissima sorpresa per tutti i fan.