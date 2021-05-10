Madonna fuma nel nuovo video di Snoop Dogg

Madonna è la guest star del nuovo video di Snoop Dogg, "Gang Signs". Il brano è contenuto nell’album di Snoop numero 18: "From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites", uscito ad aprile. Madonna appare nel video mentre fuma: "È stato divertentissimo essere nel video di Snoop", ha commentato su Twitter. Il suo cameo arriva mentre il rapper canta: "Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama / Crip walking with my homegirl Martha / While I’m passing joints to Madonna".

Was so much fun to show up in @SnoopDogg video for his new song Gang Signs! !! pic.twitter.com/d43cMncaRm — Madonna (@Madonna) May 7, 2021