Madonna fuma nel nuovo video di Snoop Dogg

La popstar appare in "Gang Signs"

Madonna

Madonna è la guest star del nuovo video di Snoop Dogg, "Gang Signs". Il brano è contenuto nell’album di Snoop numero 18: "From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites", uscito ad aprile. Madonna appare nel video mentre fuma: "È stato divertentissimo essere nel video di Snoop", ha commentato su Twitter. Il suo cameo arriva mentre il rapper canta: "Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama / Crip walking with my homegirl Martha / While I’m passing joints to Madonna".

