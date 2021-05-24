Billboard Music Awards 2021: trionfa The Weeknd

The Weeknd ha illuminato il palco del Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles ai Billboard Music Awards 2021: dieci i premi conquistati dal cantante, candidato in ben sedici categorie. The Weeknd si è portato a casa i premi come Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Radio Song e Top R&B Song, battendo - tra gli altri - Taylor Swift, Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber e 24kGoldn. The Weeknd, vero nome Abel Makonen Tesfaye, classe 1990, Si è esibito sulle note di "Save your years".

Taylor Swift si è portata a casa le statuette come Top Female Artist (battendo Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa e Megan Thee Stallion) e Top Billboard 200 Artist, Lady Gaga ha trionfato nelle categorie Top Dance/Electronic Artist e Top Dance/Electronic Album grazie al suo ultimo disco, "Chromatica". Tra i latini, Bad Bunny ha vinto il Top Latin Album, il Top Latin Artisti e il Top Latin Male Artist. A Pink, che lo scorso anno ha festeggiato i 25 anni di attività (90 milioni di copie vendute in tutto il mondo), è andato un riconoscimento alla carriera, l'Icon Award.