Music Biz

Gli Aqua cantano il successo "Barbie Girl" 25 anni dopo

Una hit senza tempo.

Gli Aqua cantano il successo "Barbie Girl" 25 anni dopo

A distanza di 25 anni, il gruppo danese Aqua ha festeggiato un altro traguardo del loro brano più famoso, "Barbie girl": quello che li ha portati ad avere un miliardo di visualizzazioni su YouTube. Così Lene Nystrøm, René Dif e Søren Rasted (c’era pure Claus Norreen, ma ha lasciato la formazione qualche anno fa) hanno reinterpretato la loro hit su TikTok. Ecco il video: 

Interviste

Video

vedi tutte>

Radio 105 sempre con te!

105-Button_download_app-1606945186985-1611141151667 SCARICA L’APP

Disponibile su

105-Button_download_app-ios-1611141215658
105-Button_download_app-android-1611141257522
105-Button_download_app-huawei-1611141410351
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy

RADIO STUDIO 105 S.p.A.

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 MILANO Partita Iva 03111280156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 03111280156 Capitale Sociale: € 780.000,00 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

N.817/I/07-293