Gli Aqua cantano il successo "Barbie Girl" 25 anni dopo

A distanza di 25 anni, il gruppo danese Aqua ha festeggiato un altro traguardo del loro brano più famoso, "Barbie girl": quello che li ha portati ad avere un miliardo di visualizzazioni su YouTube. Così Lene Nystrøm, René Dif e Søren Rasted (c’era pure Claus Norreen, ma ha lasciato la formazione qualche anno fa) hanno reinterpretato la loro hit su TikTok. Ecco il video:

I hopped on TikTok and the first thing I saw is apparently Aqua is singing Barbie girl with one of their members in a Leafs jersey pic.twitter.com/bEsM2YTubX