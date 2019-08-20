Questa sarebbe l'ultima foto inedita di Freddie Mercury

Giffoni Film Festival 2019: il video riassunto dell'intero evento!
Si chiama Helen ed è una fan dei Queen: nel 1988 ha avuto la fortuna di incontrare il suo idolo, Freddie Mercury, e oggi ha deciso di raccontare la storia di quell’incontro affidandola a un post su Instagram condiviso online sulla pagina del fanclub dedicato al grande artista. Quando avvenne questo incontro, il frontman della leggendaria band stava vivendo un momento molto difficile: il cantante, infatti, aveva da poco scoperto di essere sieropositivo di aver contratto l’AIDS.
Sarà forse anche per questo che Helen fu colpita soprattutto dallo sguardo di Freddie, perché i suoi occhi erano bellissimi ma celavano una certa inquietudine. “La foto che ritrae me abbracciata a Freddie mentre gli tengo una mano sul petto è stata scattata il 13 luglio 1988 – racconta la fan – mi trovavo insieme ad amici fuori dalla sua casa quando a un certo punto lui è uscito per raggiungere la macchina che lo stava aspettando, insieme a Mary (Austin ndr) e a Peter Straker. Io avevo con me una cornice con un ritratto che avevo fatto a Freddie insieme a Mary e a Montserrat Caballe così l’ho chiamato ‘Freddie! Ho un regalo per te’ – si legge ancora nel post – Lui si è fermato e ha aspettato, mentre Mary e Peter sono saliti in macchina. Gli ho dato il mio ritratto e ho quasi dimenticato ciò che volevo dirgli quando i suoi meravigliosi occhi hanno guardato dentro ai miei! Ha aspettato che fossi io a parlare ma io avevo quasi dimenticato come si fa!”.
Freddie & extremely lucky fan Helen in London, 1988 ❤ . Here's the beautiful story behind this photo told by Helen herself: . "The photo of me holding Freddie close with my hand on his chest was taken on July 13th 1988. We (two friends and I) were outside Freddie's house when he came out to the waiting car, with Mary and Peter Straker. I had a framed drawing which I had done of Freddie, Mary and Montserrat Caballe so I called, "Freddie!! I have a little present for you!" He stopped and waited. Mary and Peter were now in the car. I handed the drawing to him, and I almost forgot what to say when his beautiful eyes looked into mine! He waited for me to speak but I had almost forgotten how to!! Believe me, those eyes are far more beautiful and disturbing than ANY photo can show!! Eventually I said, "I've drawn this for you!" He held it and said, "Oh lovely! Super! You have Mary on there, too!" And he showed it to her through the car window and she smiled at me. I then asked if I could have my photo taken with him and he replied, "Of course." I put my arm around his waist, and then waved my other hand near his chest and said, "Do you mind if I...?" He raised his dark eyebrows and his eyes twinkled with amusement as he replied, "OK!" So I put my hand on his warm chest and rested my head on his shoulder. I have tried to describe the way I felt in the poems in my Tribute mag Fairytales Of Yesterday but really the feeling was beyond words, it was beyond everything, and too near for tears. The photo was taken, and my friends had their photos taken with him, too. He got into the car with one more "Thank you" and I couldn't stop the tears from springing to my eyes as I waved goodbye. He turned around in his seat to show the drawing properly to Mary, and she waved, too." . P.S. Every time I read this story I inevitably imagine myself there looking into those disturbingly beautiful eyes resting my head on his shoulder with tears in my eyes...and just the thought of all that makes my heart beat so fast that I feel like fainting...❤ . Thanks to my good friend @old_fashioned_girl_ for sharing this photo and caption . #FreddieMercury #luckyfan
“Credetemi – continua Helen nel suo racconto - quegli occhi sono molto più belli e inquietanti in questa foto che in qualsiasi altra. Alla fine sono riuscita a parlare e gli ho detto ‘Ho fatto questo disegno per te’. Lui lo ha guardato e ha detto ‘Oh, è davvero bellissimo! C’è anche Mary’. A quel punto lo ha mostrato anche a lei attraverso il finestrino della macchina e lei mi ha sorriso. Poi gli ho chiesto di poter fare una foto insieme e lui mi ha risposto ‘Certo’. Gli ho messo il braccio intorno alla vita e ho avvicinato l’altra mano al suo petto, dicendogli ‘Ti dispiace se...?’. Lui ha alzato le sue sopracciglia scure e i suoi occhi brillavano divertiti quando mi ha risposto ‘Ok!’. Così ho poggiato la mia mano sul suo petto e la testa sulla sua spalla”.
“Ho provato a descrivere il modo in cui mi sono sentita in quel momento nelle mie poesie – ha raccontato ancora Helen – ma sul serio, quell’emozione va oltre qualsiasi spiegazione, va oltre qualsiasi cosa e si avvicina molto alle lacrime. Così la foto è stata scattata e poi anche i miei amici si sono fatti una foto con lui. Alla fine è salito in macchina dicendomi ancora una volta ‘Grazie’ e io non riuscivo a fermare le lacrime che continuavano a sgorgarmi dagli occhi mentre lo salutavo con la mano. A quel punto si è girato verso Mary che era seduta accanto a lui per mostrarle meglio il disegno e poi anche lei ha ricambiato il mio saluto”.
Raccontando questa emozionante storia, Helen ha regalato ai fan di Freddie Mercury un suo meraviglioso ricordo che fa capire ancora una volta, se mai ce ne fosse bisogno, la bellissima persona che era, senza contare che si tratta di una foto inedita che va ad aggiungersi alle rare immagini risalenti al triste periodo della sua malattia.
