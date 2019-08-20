Questa sarebbe l'ultima foto inedita di Freddie Mercury

Si chiama Helen ed è una fan dei Queen: nel 1988 ha avuto la fortuna di incontrare il suo idolo, Freddie Mercury, e oggi ha deciso di raccontare la storia di quell’incontro affidandola a un post su Instagram condiviso online sulla pagina del fanclub dedicato al grande artista. Quando avvenne questo incontro, il frontman della leggendaria band stava vivendo un momento molto difficile: il cantante, infatti, aveva da poco scoperto di essere sieropositivo di aver contratto l’AIDS.

Sarà forse anche per questo che Helen fu colpita soprattutto dallo sguardo di Freddie, perché i suoi occhi erano bellissimi ma celavano una certa inquietudine. “La foto che ritrae me abbracciata a Freddie mentre gli tengo una mano sul petto è stata scattata il 13 luglio 1988 – racconta la fan – mi trovavo insieme ad amici fuori dalla sua casa quando a un certo punto lui è uscito per raggiungere la macchina che lo stava aspettando, insieme a Mary (Austin ndr) e a Peter Straker. Io avevo con me una cornice con un ritratto che avevo fatto a Freddie insieme a Mary e a Montserrat Caballe così l’ho chiamato ‘Freddie! Ho un regalo per te’ – si legge ancora nel post – Lui si è fermato e ha aspettato, mentre Mary e Peter sono saliti in macchina. Gli ho dato il mio ritratto e ho quasi dimenticato ciò che volevo dirgli quando i suoi meravigliosi occhi hanno guardato dentro ai miei! Ha aspettato che fossi io a parlare ma io avevo quasi dimenticato come si fa!”.

“Credetemi – continua Helen nel suo racconto - quegli occhi sono molto più belli e inquietanti in questa foto che in qualsiasi altra. Alla fine sono riuscita a parlare e gli ho detto ‘Ho fatto questo disegno per te’. Lui lo ha guardato e ha detto ‘Oh, è davvero bellissimo! C’è anche Mary’. A quel punto lo ha mostrato anche a lei attraverso il finestrino della macchina e lei mi ha sorriso. Poi gli ho chiesto di poter fare una foto insieme e lui mi ha risposto ‘Certo’. Gli ho messo il braccio intorno alla vita e ho avvicinato l’altra mano al suo petto, dicendogli ‘Ti dispiace se...?’. Lui ha alzato le sue sopracciglia scure e i suoi occhi brillavano divertiti quando mi ha risposto ‘Ok!’. Così ho poggiato la mia mano sul suo petto e la testa sulla sua spalla”.

“Ho provato a descrivere il modo in cui mi sono sentita in quel momento nelle mie poesie – ha raccontato ancora Helen – ma sul serio, quell’emozione va oltre qualsiasi spiegazione, va oltre qualsiasi cosa e si avvicina molto alle lacrime. Così la foto è stata scattata e poi anche i miei amici si sono fatti una foto con lui. Alla fine è salito in macchina dicendomi ancora una volta ‘Grazie’ e io non riuscivo a fermare le lacrime che continuavano a sgorgarmi dagli occhi mentre lo salutavo con la mano. A quel punto si è girato verso Mary che era seduta accanto a lui per mostrarle meglio il disegno e poi anche lei ha ricambiato il mio saluto”.

Raccontando questa emozionante storia, Helen ha regalato ai fan di Freddie Mercury un suo meraviglioso ricordo che fa capire ancora una volta, se mai ce ne fosse bisogno, la bellissima persona che era, senza contare che si tratta di una foto inedita che va ad aggiungersi alle rare immagini risalenti al triste periodo della sua malattia.