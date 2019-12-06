Addio a Lil Bub, una delle gattine più amate del web

Lil Bub, la gattina con la lingua sempre penzoloni affetta da una serie di mutazioni genetiche, era diventata l'idolo del web e il simbolo degli animali da compagnia che hanno bisogno di attenzioni particolari.

Era nata nel 2011 e a presentarla al web era stato il suo proprietario, Mike Bridavsky. La gattina era affetta da nanismo felino: a causa della mandibola troppo piccola, la lingua le penzolava sempre fuori dal musetto. Caratteristiche che le hanno reso certamente la vita difficile, ma grazie alle quali è diventata incredibilmente famosa, tanto da vantare un seguito su Instagram di 2,4 milioni di followers e diventare protagonista di merchandising e perfino di un album musicale. Grazie alla sua notorietà nel tempo sono stati raccolti e donati alle associazioni che si occupano di animali oltre 700mila dollari.

Grazie a Bub è stata portata maggiore attenzione sui bisogni particolari degli animali da compagnia affetti da problemi e sulla stessa gattina è stata condotta una ricerca genetica per comprendere meglio l'effetto delle mutazioni sui felini.

Lil Bub ha allietato le giornate di tantissimi utenti in rete che la seguivano con sincero affetto, fino a domenica scorsa, quando Mike ha pubblicato il post che i suoi fan non avrebbero mai voluto leggere. La gattina è morta nel sonno nella notte tra sabato e domenica. Lil Bub stava lottando anche contro una grave infezione alle ossa.

Per Mike e sua moglie Stacy è stato difficile trovare le parole per descrivere quanto quella dolce gattina abbia cambiato le loro vite e quelle di migliaia di animali senza casa.

"Cara Bub, non dimenticherò mai la tua generosità, l'amore infinito che ci hai dato e la tua capacità misteriosa di portare tanta magia e gioia nel mondo. Sarò per sempre onorato del fatto che tu mi abbia scelto come tuo custode", ha concluso Mike, consapevole del fatto che Lil Bub, in fondo, non era soltanto la sua gattina, ma la gattina di tutti coloro che la amavano.

(Credits photo: Facebook/iamlilbub)