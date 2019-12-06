Addio a Lil Bub, una delle gattine più amate del web

David Guetta live a Bologna: le foto del concerto
Ieri, 1 dicembre, David Guetta si è esibito a Bologna all'Unipol Arena! Il DJ ha presentato al ...
Tutto News
06 Dicembre 2019
Credits photo: Facebook/iamlilbub
Lil Bub, la gattina con la lingua sempre penzoloni affetta da una serie di mutazioni genetiche, era diventata l'idolo del web e il simbolo degli animali da compagnia che hanno bisogno di attenzioni particolari.
Era nata nel 2011 e a presentarla al web era stato il suo proprietario, Mike Bridavsky. La gattina era affetta da nanismo felino: a causa della mandibola troppo piccola, la lingua le penzolava sempre fuori dal musetto. Caratteristiche che le hanno reso certamente la vita difficile, ma grazie alle quali è diventata incredibilmente famosa, tanto da vantare un seguito su Instagram di 2,4 milioni di followers e diventare protagonista di merchandising e perfino di un album musicale. Grazie alla sua notorietà nel tempo sono stati raccolti e donati alle associazioni che si occupano di animali oltre 700mila dollari.
Grazie a Bub è stata portata maggiore attenzione sui bisogni particolari degli animali da compagnia affetti da problemi e sulla stessa gattina è stata condotta una ricerca genetica per comprendere meglio l'effetto delle mutazioni sui felini.
Lil Bub ha allietato le giornate di tantissimi utenti in rete che la seguivano con sincero affetto, fino a domenica scorsa, quando Mike ha pubblicato il post che i suoi fan non avrebbero mai voluto leggere. La gattina è morta nel sonno nella notte tra sabato e domenica. Lil Bub stava lottando anche contro una grave infezione alle ossa.
Per Mike e sua moglie Stacy è stato difficile trovare le parole per descrivere quanto quella dolce gattina abbia cambiato le loro vite e quelle di migliaia di animali senza casa.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
"Cara Bub, non dimenticherò mai la tua generosità, l'amore infinito che ci hai dato e la tua capacità misteriosa di portare tanta magia e gioia nel mondo. Sarò per sempre onorato del fatto che tu mi abbia scelto come tuo custode", ha concluso Mike, consapevole del fatto che Lil Bub, in fondo, non era soltanto la sua gattina, ma la gattina di tutti coloro che la amavano.
(Credits photo: Facebook/iamlilbub)
In evidenza
David Guetta live a Bologna: le foto del concerto
Ieri, 1 dicembre, David Guetta si è esibito a Bologna all'Unipol Arena! Il DJ ha presentato al ...
Dua Lipa in concerto a Milano il 30 aprile 2020: Radio 105 è radio partner
Dua Lipa pubblicherà il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia nel 2020 e subito partirà con l'omonimo ...
Elisa al Forum di Assago: ecco le foto del concerto del 27 novembre!
Il 27 novembre, Elisa è approdata al Forum di Assago (Milano), con il suo Diario Aperti Live. La ...
VIDEO
Geolier è stato ospite di Max Brigante a 105 Mi Casa! Il rapper è del 2000, quindi è riuscito a ...
Trends
WEB RADIO