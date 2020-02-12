I topi che combattono in metropolitana vince il Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Il LUMIX People’s Choice Award al Wildlife Photographer of the Year è stato dato a uno scatto del fotografo di Sam Rowley. La sua foto si chiama "Station Squabble" e ritrae due topi che lottano per un resto di cibo sotto la metropolitana di Londra. È davvero incredibile: Sam si è disteso sul pavimento e ha atteso che i due roditori si unissero in combattimento. Ha aspettato 2 settimane prima di immortalarli in quella posizione.

Ma non solo i topolini. Ogni anno il Wildlife Photographer of the Year, organizzato dal Natural History Museum di Londra, mette in scena u a infinità di immagini che mostrano il nato più nascosto, e divertente, della natura. Quest'anno a partecipare sono stati in 48 mila, e 25 i finalisti.

Tra le tante foto, ce ne sono alcune da segnalare perché danno voce al mondo naturale che ha qualcosa da comunicare. Come ad esempio, "Losing the Fight" di Aaron Gekoski, che raffigura un orangotango vestito con abiti da boxe accanto a un ring del Safari World, Bangkok. Per molti anni questi animali usati per spettacoli, e spesso versavano in condizioni disagiate.

"Matching Outfits" di Michel Zoghzoghi, ha catturato un giaguaro e il suo cucciolo alle prese con un'anaconda a Pantanal, in Brasile. Mentre, "The Surrogate Mother" di Martin Buzora, fa vedere il ranger Elias Mugambi con un rinoceronte orfano di nome Kitui: i due si scambiano un tenero bacio.