La modella con distrofia muscolare che incanta alla New York Fashion Week

14 Febbraio 2020
Credits: Instagram/jillianmercado
Ha sfilato per il brand The Blonds alla New York Fashion Week, e ha incantato tutti. Jillian Mercado, 32 anni, è una modella con distrofia muscolare, una delle pochissime in tutto il mondo. Dato la sua malattia, Jillian ha calcato la passerella in carrozzina e questo fatto ha acceso su di lei, e sul suo problema, le luci dei riflettori. Nel mondo della moda, i disabili non hanno visibilità.
Jillian stessa ha dichiarato di essere molto contenta per quello che sta vivendo in passerella, ma ha aggiunto anche che tutto è successo grazie alla sua forza e alla sua determinazione. Negli anni ha lottato per arrivare dove è oggi. In molti le hanno battuto la porta in faccia: una modella non può essere anche disabile. Il mondo della moda non è pronto, e invece dovrebbe esserlo. Perché la bellezza non è fatta solo di fisici mozzafiato.
Ecco quali sono state le sue parole sui social: "Questo momento ti è stato portato da… Ogni singola persona che ha una disabilità in tutto il mondo che si è sentita invisibile e inascoltata. Per le innumerevoli volte in cui tutti abbiamo gridato rispetto e pari rappresentanza. O per i tempi in cui altre persone parlano per noi, non con noi. Perché quando sentivamo di non appartenere a questo mondo perché nessuno pensava che fossimo in grado di fare qualcosa. I tempi in cui le persone parlano a tutti dei nostri problemi o delle nostre esigenze tranne noi".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This moment was brought to you by... Every single person who has a disability around the world that has felt unseen and unheard. For the countless of times that we all have shouted for respect and equal representation. Or for the times other people speak for us, not with us. For when we felt like we just didn’t belong in this world because no one thought that we were capable of doing anything. The times where people speak to everyone about our problems or our needs but us. This moment is brought to you by a young girl looking through magazines-collecting them to the point of basically being a hoarder and watching fashion television while taking notes of how to be the best in the industry-being glamorized by the world of fashion and loving every single moment of what she saw but wondering if she actually belonged. Wondering if they would actually accept her for being exactly who she is, even though she never saw someone who had a visible disability in those magazines or television. Imagining what that would look like was nothing but a dream, a fantasy. One that she was told again and again that it would never be possible, that the world wasn’t ready, that the world wouldn’t give her a chance. This moment. This exact moment, It’s for you. I’ve been through countless wars making sure that this moment was exactly how I imagined through every obstacle you can think of. Determination helped me get to this moment and those who believed in me made sure that it was as perfect as I knew I could be. Thank you to @davidblond and @phillipeblond for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime, a huge mile stone in my career. photo by @alexcruz.nyc
Questo momento è dedicato a tutti i disabili come lei.
