La modella con distrofia muscolare che incanta alla New York Fashion Week

Ha sfilato per il brand The Blonds alla New York Fashion Week, e ha incantato tutti. Jillian Mercado, 32 anni, è una modella con distrofia muscolare, una delle pochissime in tutto il mondo. Dato la sua malattia, Jillian ha calcato la passerella in carrozzina e questo fatto ha acceso su di lei, e sul suo problema, le luci dei riflettori. Nel mondo della moda, i disabili non hanno visibilità.

Jillian stessa ha dichiarato di essere molto contenta per quello che sta vivendo in passerella, ma ha aggiunto anche che tutto è successo grazie alla sua forza e alla sua determinazione. Negli anni ha lottato per arrivare dove è oggi. In molti le hanno battuto la porta in faccia: una modella non può essere anche disabile. Il mondo della moda non è pronto, e invece dovrebbe esserlo. Perché la bellezza non è fatta solo di fisici mozzafiato.

Ecco quali sono state le sue parole sui social: "Questo momento ti è stato portato da… ⁣⁣Ogni singola persona che ha una disabilità in tutto il mondo che si è sentita invisibile e inascoltata. Per le innumerevoli volte in cui tutti abbiamo gridato rispetto e pari rappresentanza. O per i tempi in cui altre persone parlano per noi, non con noi. Perché quando sentivamo di non appartenere a questo mondo perché nessuno pensava che fossimo in grado di fare qualcosa. I tempi in cui le persone parlano a tutti dei nostri problemi o delle nostre esigenze tranne noi".

Questo momento è dedicato a tutti i disabili come lei.