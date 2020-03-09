Addio a Marnie, la cagnolina più famosa di Instagram

Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/marniethedog
Sul web era diventata famosissima grazie alla foto con la testa inclinata e la lingua penzoloni e da allora la sua fama è cresciuta sempre di più, fino a superare gli 1,8 milioni di follower su Instagram. Tanto che il New Yorker l'aveva definita "la cagnolina più famosa di Instagram".
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
Marnie, era una dolcissima femmina di Shih Tzu e viveva con la sua famiglia a Los Angeles. E proprio qui si è spenta giovedì pomeriggio all'età di 18 anni, dopo aver combattuto contro un'ulcera.
A dare la triste notizia ai social è stata la sua proprietaria, Shirley Braha, con un lungo post in cui ha raccontato che la salute della cagnolina era molto peggiorata negli ultimi giorni.
We are super happy to help support the Humane Society of the United States & Paypal’s fundraiser to help animals in need. Donations go towards pet adoption and spay/neuter programs, stopping puppy mills, fighting against animal cruelty, ending the use of animals in cosmetic testing, and preventing wildlife abuse. Donate now on PayPal’s Facebook Fundraiser using PayPal and they will match up to a total of $100K now through 8/31. Link in bio. Terms Apply. #sponsored
Shirley nel suo post ha ringraziato la cagnolina, dichiarando la propria gratitudine per aver condiviso con lei il suo viaggio e per essere stata il mezzo attraverso il quale Marnie ha portato gioia nel mondo. Ma ha ringraziato anche gli amici umani e animali che hanno condiviso dei momenti con la sua cagnolina, dal vivo o attraverso i social.
"Sono grato di aver potuto dare a questa creatura magica la vita divertente e piena d'amore che desiderava e meritava", ha continuato Shirley, ricordando poi come la sua adozione di Marnie all'età di 11 anni sia riuscita ad ispirare altre persone ad adottare cani anziani. "Quando la gente mi dice che è stata Marnie ad invogliarli ad adottare i loro cani anziani capisco che questa è davvero l'eredità più bella che lei e io potessimo sperare di lasciare in questo mondo".
(Credits photo: Instagram/marniethedog)
