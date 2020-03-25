Chris Hemsworth regala 6 settimane di corsi di fitness con la sua App

In questo periodo di quarantena in cui tutti siamo costretti a restare chiusi in casa per contenere il contagio, capita a molti di mangiare di più e di muoversi decisamente meno. Così Chris Hemsworth ha pensato di incentivare l'attività fisica in casa offrendo a tutti l'accesso gratuito alla sua App e al suo programma di fitness personalizzato.

L'attore australiano (che evidentemente è un grande appassionato di sport) ha spiegato sul suo profilo Instagram: "Speriamo che rendendo disponibile per tutti Centr durante questo lungo periodo di quarantena possiamo aiutare ancora più persone a rimanere forti, in salute e trovare un senso di calma in un momento in cui ne abbiamo più bisogno tutti".

Il programma di fitness dell'attore che ha impersonato Thor sarà accessibile gratuitamente online dal 23 al 31 marzo. Oltre al programma di allenamento, che comprende oltre 1000 esercizi, ci sono anche 500 ricette sane per aiutare chi lo desidera a raggiungere i propri obiettivi di benessere.

Per poter accedere alle 6 settimane di utilizzo gratuito, basterà registrarsi sul sito web di "Center" e scaricare l'App.

(Credits photo: Instagram/chrishemsworth)