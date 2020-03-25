Chris Hemsworth regala 6 settimane di corsi di fitness con la sua App

Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Il concerto a Milano di Ghali, previsto al Fabrique per 8, 9 e 10 maggio 2020, è stato spostato al ...
25 Marzo 2020

In questo periodo di quarantena in cui tutti siamo costretti a restare chiusi in casa per contenere il contagio, capita a molti di mangiare di più e di muoversi decisamente meno. Così Chris Hemsworth ha pensato di incentivare l'attività fisica in casa offrendo a tutti l'accesso gratuito alla sua App e al suo programma di fitness personalizzato.
L'attore australiano (che evidentemente è un grande appassionato di sport) ha spiegato sul suo profilo Instagram: "Speriamo che rendendo disponibile per tutti Centr durante questo lungo periodo di quarantena possiamo aiutare ancora più persone a rimanere forti, in salute e trovare un senso di calma in un momento in cui ne abbiamo più bisogno tutti".

Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness. In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.
Il programma di fitness dell'attore che ha impersonato Thor sarà accessibile gratuitamente online dal 23 al 31 marzo. Oltre al programma di allenamento, che comprende oltre 1000 esercizi, ci sono anche 500 ricette sane per aiutare chi lo desidera a raggiungere i propri obiettivi di benessere.
Per poter accedere alle 6 settimane di utilizzo gratuito, basterà registrarsi sul sito web di "Center" e scaricare l'App.

Nitro è stato ospite di Max Brigante a 105 Mi Casa! Il rapper ha parlato del suo nuovo album ...
