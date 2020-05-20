La figlia di Demi Moore e Bruce Willis mostra il fisico e lancia un messaggio di body positivity

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
Tutto News
20 Maggio 2020
Credits: Instagram/rumerwillis
Rumer Willis ha 31 anni, è figlia d'arte, è bella e in molti pensano che basti questo per essere felice. La figlia di Demi Moore e Bruce Willis, invece, ha rivelato in un messaggio social di sentirsi inadeguata per via di un fisico non corrispondente ai canoni di bellezza mainstream. È così che la giovane donna ha deciso di lanciare un messaggio di body positivity. "Questo è un post di apprezzamento per il mio corpo. Penso sia importante festeggiare noi stessi. Non perché abbiamo perso peso o siamo come pensiamo di dover essere". Inizia così Rumer.
"Volevo essere davvero trasparente e parlare con voi di body confidance, per condividere ciò che sono senza filtri, senza editing ... solo io. Il mio corpo fa così tanto per me e lavora così duramente per me. Ma il più delle volte l'unica cosa che sento è ciò che non va. Cosa manca o cosa c'è di troppo".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This is just an appreciation post for my body because I think it’s important to celebrate ourselves. Not because we lost weight or we are a certain size or because we have a rare moment when a photo looks “how we think it should to be accepted by mainstream” My body does so much for me and works so hard for me. But more often than not the only thing it hears it what is wrong with it. What is lacking or what there is too much of. I am a fault of this all too often. Being in quarantine and struggling to find a new routine and not using food to find comfort when you are stuck at home all day is hard. Finding discipline to workout from home and eat healthy is hard and it’s ok not to be perfect, I’m certainly not. What is important is to find ways to be happy where you are at and not make being a perfect size or weight or hair color or body shape some goal that you can only find happiness and acceptance of you reach it. Because you will never be happy if that is the case because there will always be something wrong. When we look in the mirror or at a photo we usually just go to all the things “wrong” not the unique beauty. I had a moment today after I worked out and I took this picture and I tried just for a moment to just see all the amazing things and not my “perceived flaws”. I took a moment to acknowledge myself and my body and how much it does and I said thank you for being just as you are and even just for today I release the idea that to be beautiful or desirable you have to be anything other that what you are right now. I wanted to share this in hopes that maybe it may inspire you to do the same Ru
"Essere in quarantena e lottare per trovare una nuova routine e non usare il cibo per trovare conforto quando si è bloccati a casa tutto il giorno è difficile. Trovare la disciplina per allenarsi da casa e mangiare sano è difficile ed è ok non essere perfetti, io non lo sono certamente. Ciò che è importante è trovare modi per essere felici dove ti trovi e non fare in modo che la taglia, il peso, il colore dei capelli o la forma del corpo siano un obiettivo, grazie al quale trovare la felicità e l'accettazione di sé. Perché non sarai mai felice in questo modo, ci sarà sempre qualcosa di sbagliato in te".
"Quando ci guardiamo allo specchio, di solito vediamo tutte le cose "sbagliate", non la bellezza generale e unica, che ci appartiene. Così oggi dopo essermi allenata ho voluto guardare me stessa e il mio corpo, cercando di riconoscere tutte le cose incredibili e belle e non solo i miei difetti e ho detto grazie per essere proprio come sei... fate lo stesso, amatevi per come siete".
"Volevo che sapeste che non siete soli e che anche io mi sento così, e che i social media non sono il posto dove cercare di valorizzarsi".
Grazie Rumer per queste parole.
In evidenza
Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
Ghali: uscito il video di Good Times, girato interamente in diretta Instagram
Negli scorsi giorni, Ghali era stato molto attivo su Instagram, facendo spesso delle dirette ...
Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Il concerto a Milano di Ghali, previsto al Fabrique per 8, 9 e 10 maggio 2020, è stato spostato al ...
VIDEO
Cosa cambierà durante la Fase 2 che ripartirà dal 4 maggio? La giornalista laureata in Medicina e ...
Trends
WEB RADIO