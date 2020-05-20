La figlia di Demi Moore e Bruce Willis mostra il fisico e lancia un messaggio di body positivity

Rumer Willis ha 31 anni, è figlia d'arte, è bella e in molti pensano che basti questo per essere felice. La figlia di Demi Moore e Bruce Willis, invece, ha rivelato in un messaggio social di sentirsi inadeguata per via di un fisico non corrispondente ai canoni di bellezza mainstream. È così che la giovane donna ha deciso di lanciare un messaggio di body positivity. "Questo è un post di apprezzamento per il mio corpo. Penso sia importante festeggiare noi stessi. Non perché abbiamo perso peso o siamo come pensiamo di dover essere". Inizia così Rumer.

"Volevo essere davvero trasparente e parlare con voi di body confidance, per condividere ciò che sono senza filtri, senza editing ... solo io. Il mio corpo fa così tanto per me e lavora così duramente per me. Ma il più delle volte l'unica cosa che sento è ciò che non va. Cosa manca o cosa c'è di troppo".

"Essere in quarantena e lottare per trovare una nuova routine e non usare il cibo per trovare conforto quando si è bloccati a casa tutto il giorno è difficile. Trovare la disciplina per allenarsi da casa e mangiare sano è difficile ed è ok non essere perfetti, io non lo sono certamente. Ciò che è importante è trovare modi per essere felici dove ti trovi e non fare in modo che la taglia, il peso, il colore dei capelli o la forma del corpo siano un obiettivo, grazie al quale trovare la felicità e l'accettazione di sé. Perché non sarai mai felice in questo modo, ci sarà sempre qualcosa di sbagliato in te".

"Quando ci guardiamo allo specchio, di solito vediamo tutte le cose "sbagliate", non la bellezza generale e unica, che ci appartiene. Così oggi dopo essermi allenata ho voluto guardare me stessa e il mio corpo, cercando di riconoscere tutte le cose incredibili e belle e non solo i miei difetti e ho detto grazie per essere proprio come sei... fate lo stesso, amatevi per come siete".

"Volevo che sapeste che non siete soli e che anche io mi sento così, e che i social media non sono il posto dove cercare di valorizzarsi".

Grazie Rumer per queste parole.