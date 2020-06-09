Helen Flanagan si mostra in lingerie al naturale (e con la cellulite)

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Credits photo: Instagram/hjgflanagan
Helen Flanagan ha deciso di dire basta alle foto ritoccate e lo ha fatto per poter essere un modello migliore per le sue figlie.
È la stessa attrice britannica a spiegarlo in una lunga didascalia che accompagna una serie di scatti al naturale postati sul suo profilo Instagram in cui la Flanagan si mostra in lingerie, senza più nascondere le imperfezioni della sua pelle.
La Flanagan, conosciuta per il ruolo di Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, oggi madre di due bambine avute dal calciatore britannico Scott Sinclair, nel 2013 era stata eletta come donna più bella del Regno Unito.
"Ho avuto la fortuna di portare in grembo due bimbe sane e di allattarle entrambe per quasi due anni. La pelle sulla pancia è cambiata, il mio seno anche e questo sicuramente mi ha fatto sentire meno sicura di me", ha scritto Helen a corredo delle foto, specificando che non sono ammessi i commenti degli uomini, dal momento che si tratta di un post sulla fiducia in sé rivolto alle donne.
"Voglio insegnare alle mie figlie ad amare e sentirsi sicure della propria pelle e che la bellezza è dentro ognuno di noi", spiega l'attrice. Il suo messaggio finale è: "Accettatevi per come siete, senza desiderare di mostrare ciò che non siete...".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters ✨ beautiful lingerie set @pourmoiltd I’ve been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years. My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have ( no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing ✨ I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum i have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that. Me and Matilda were dancing around here I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example x This set is from the @pourmoiltd Charity Edit with 100% of the profits from sales going to 4 amazing charities ✨ swipe up is on story and a video of body confidence realness ✨
(Credits photo: Instagram/hjgflanagan)
