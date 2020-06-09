Helen Flanagan si mostra in lingerie al naturale (e con la cellulite)

Helen Flanagan ha deciso di dire basta alle foto ritoccate e lo ha fatto per poter essere un modello migliore per le sue figlie.

È la stessa attrice britannica a spiegarlo in una lunga didascalia che accompagna una serie di scatti al naturale postati sul suo profilo Instagram in cui la Flanagan si mostra in lingerie, senza più nascondere le imperfezioni della sua pelle.

La Flanagan, conosciuta per il ruolo di Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, oggi madre di due bambine avute dal calciatore britannico Scott Sinclair, nel 2013 era stata eletta come donna più bella del Regno Unito.

"Ho avuto la fortuna di portare in grembo due bimbe sane e di allattarle entrambe per quasi due anni. La pelle sulla pancia è cambiata, il mio seno anche e questo sicuramente mi ha fatto sentire meno sicura di me", ha scritto Helen a corredo delle foto, specificando che non sono ammessi i commenti degli uomini, dal momento che si tratta di un post sulla fiducia in sé rivolto alle donne.

"Voglio insegnare alle mie figlie ad amare e sentirsi sicure della propria pelle e che la bellezza è dentro ognuno di noi", spiega l'attrice. Il suo messaggio finale è: "Accettatevi per come siete, senza desiderare di mostrare ciò che non siete...".

(Credits photo: Instagram/hjgflanagan)