«A 10 anni sono stato stuprato e ho perdonato»: confessione choc di Lonnie Walker, star Nba

Il campione Nba Lonnie Walker, giocatore dei San Antonio Spurs, ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram in cui rivela di essere stato vittima di abusi sessuali quando aveva circa 10 anni.

Walker, oggi 21enne, è conosciuto anche per i suoi particolari tagli di capelli e aveva fatto scalpore un video in cui li tagliava in diretta. In questo post, però, il giocatore di basket racconta che proprio quei capelli hanno un profondo legame con il suo doloroso passato.

Il cestista, che è cresciuto in Pennsylvania per poi trasferirsi in Florida per il college, ha raccontato: «La verità è che ho cominciato a tenerli così intorno ai 10-11 anni, sono stati un mezzo per coprire quello che stavo attraversando. Durante quell'estate ho frequentato più di una famiglia, i cui nomi rimarranno anonimi. Sono stato molestato, stuprato e abusato sessualmente. Mi ero quasi abituato che succedesse, perché a quell'età non sai cosa è cosa. Ero un bambino ingenuo e curioso che non sapeva come andava il mondo. Mi sono messo in testa che i miei capelli rappresentavano qualcosa che potevo controllare, che potevano essere una creazione solamente mia. E mi hanno dato fiducia».

Poi il campione ha raccontato che proprio durante questo lungo lockdown ha avuto occasione di fare i conti con se stesso, trovando finalmente la pace e la felicità interiore: «Ho perdonato tutti, anche quelli che non lo meritavano. Perché? Perché è un peso morto. Il tempo non aspetta nessuno, perciò perché dovrei sprecarlo in questo modo?».

Walker conclude dicendosi pronto a tagliare con il passato e a vivere la sua vita lontano da quei demoni: «Fuori il vecchio, dentro il nuovo. Ho cambiato la mia vita mentalmente, emotivamente, fisicamente e spiritualmente. La vita sarà sempre dura: bisogna giocare con le carte che si hanno e cercare di trovare la mano vincente. E se perdi, non è mai una sconfitta: è una lezione».

