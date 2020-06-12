«A 10 anni sono stato stuprato e ho perdonato»: confessione choc di Lonnie Walker, star Nba

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
Tutto News
12 Giugno 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/buddah
Il campione Nba Lonnie Walker, giocatore dei San Antonio Spurs, ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram in cui rivela di essere stato vittima di abusi sessuali quando aveva circa 10 anni.
Walker, oggi 21enne, è conosciuto anche per i suoi particolari tagli di capelli e aveva fatto scalpore un video in cui li tagliava in diretta. In questo post, però, il giocatore di basket racconta che proprio quei capelli hanno un profondo legame con il suo doloroso passato.
Il cestista, che è cresciuto in Pennsylvania per poi trasferirsi in Florida per il college, ha raccontato: «La verità è che ho cominciato a tenerli così intorno ai 10-11 anni, sono stati un mezzo per coprire quello che stavo attraversando. Durante quell'estate ho frequentato più di una famiglia, i cui nomi rimarranno anonimi. Sono stato molestato, stuprato e abusato sessualmente. Mi ero quasi abituato che succedesse, perché a quell'età non sai cosa è cosa. Ero un bambino ingenuo e curioso che non sapeva come andava il mondo. Mi sono messo in testa che i miei capelli rappresentavano qualcosa che potevo controllare, che potevano essere una creazione solamente mia. E mi hanno dato fiducia».
Poi il campione ha raccontato che proprio durante questo lungo lockdown ha avuto occasione di fare i conti con se stesso, trovando finalmente la pace e la felicità interiore: «Ho perdonato tutti, anche quelli che non lo meritavano. Perché? Perché è un peso morto. Il tempo non aspetta nessuno, perciò perché dovrei sprecarlo in questo modo?».
Walker conclude dicendosi pronto a tagliare con il passato e a vivere la sua vita lontano da quei demoni: «Fuori il vecchio, dentro il nuovo. Ho cambiato la mia vita mentalmente, emotivamente, fisicamente e spiritualmente. La vita sarà sempre dura: bisogna giocare con le carte che si hanno e cercare di trovare la mano vincente. E se perdi, non è mai una sconfitta: è una lezione».
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”..... because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson . I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness
(Credits photo: Instagram/buddah)
In evidenza
Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
Ghali: uscito il video di Good Times, girato interamente in diretta Instagram
Negli scorsi giorni, Ghali era stato molto attivo su Instagram, facendo spesso delle dirette ...
Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Il concerto a Milano di Ghali, previsto al Fabrique per 8, 9 e 10 maggio 2020, è stato spostato al ...
VIDEO
Wender ha pensato al titolo "2AM" perché è nato ed è stato prodotto solo di notte, è la notte che a ...
Trends
WEB RADIO