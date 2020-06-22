James Van Der Beek di "Dawson’s Creek": la moglie abortisce per la quinta volta

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
22 Giugno 2020
Credits: Instagram/vanderjames
James Van Der Beek ha pubblicato un post molto triste sui social. Il volto di "Dawson’s Creek" ha rivelato che la moglie Kimberly Brook ha subito un aborto spontaneo, per la quinta volta. L'artista ha voluto condividere con i suoi follower un momento di estremo dolore. Ha dichiarato di aver passato una "notte straziante" e ha ringraziato i medici che hanno curato la madre dei suoi 5 figli.
L'attore ha mostrato tutto il suo dolore e l'impotenza di fare qualcosa per la moglie, poteva solo massaggiarle e scaldarle i piedi per farle provare un po' di ristoro. Dopo aver appreso la notizia dell'aborto, l'attore ha iniziato a pensare e pensare... e ha voluto condividere i suoi pensieri con i fan. "Dobbiamo prenderci più cura l'uno dell'altro", ha scritto James. "Il mondo sta soffrendo in questo momento. C'è negazione, shock, intorpidimento, rabbia - tutti i vecchi schemi a cui ci aggrappiamo quando viviamo un trauma. E non ci sono parole per alleviare quel dolore... per rendere meno doloroso il processo o risolverlo rapidamente. Ma la via d'uscita? Inizia con una contemplazione aperta a questa domanda: Come possiamo prenderci più cura l'uno dell'altro? E per tutte le famiglie che hanno attraversato questo... non siete sole".
Moltissimi i commenti di supporto e solidarietà per il suo dolore e quello della sua famiglia.
After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body. • We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life - but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) - something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: • We’ve got to take better care of each other. • The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: • How can we take better care of each other? • And to all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone.
