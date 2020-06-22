James Van Der Beek di "Dawson’s Creek": la moglie abortisce per la quinta volta

James Van Der Beek ha pubblicato un post molto triste sui social. Il volto di "Dawson’s Creek" ha rivelato che la moglie Kimberly Brook ha subito un aborto spontaneo, per la quinta volta. L'artista ha voluto condividere con i suoi follower un momento di estremo dolore. Ha dichiarato di aver passato una "notte straziante" e ha ringraziato i medici che hanno curato la madre dei suoi 5 figli.

L'attore ha mostrato tutto il suo dolore e l'impotenza di fare qualcosa per la moglie, poteva solo massaggiarle e scaldarle i piedi per farle provare un po' di ristoro. Dopo aver appreso la notizia dell'aborto, l'attore ha iniziato a pensare e pensare... e ha voluto condividere i suoi pensieri con i fan. "Dobbiamo prenderci più cura l'uno dell'altro", ha scritto James. "Il mondo sta soffrendo in questo momento. C'è negazione, shock, intorpidimento, rabbia - tutti i vecchi schemi a cui ci aggrappiamo quando viviamo un trauma. E non ci sono parole per alleviare quel dolore... per rendere meno doloroso il processo o risolverlo rapidamente. Ma la via d'uscita? Inizia con una contemplazione aperta a questa domanda: Come possiamo prenderci più cura l'uno dell'altro? E per tutte le famiglie che hanno attraversato questo... non siete sole".

Moltissimi i commenti di supporto e solidarietà per il suo dolore e quello della sua famiglia.