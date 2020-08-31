"Sottomettiamoci ai nostri mariti e viziamoli": 34enne fonda il movimento delle mogli tradizionaliste

Salmo: le nuove date
La data evento di Salmo allo stadio San Siro di Milano, prodotta e organizzata da Vivo Concerti, è ...
Tutto News
31 Agosto 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/thedarlingacademy
Alena Kate Pettitt è la 34enne a capo di un movimento denominato "Traditionalist Wives" (mogli tradizionalista) che si propone di rilanciare il modello della moglie degli anni Cinquanta, completamente dedita ai "valori di un tempo": alla casa, alla famiglia e al proprio marito.
Il motto del movimento recita chiaramente: "Sottomettiamoci ai mariti e viziamoli come nel 1959".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Stepford Vibes So I took a rather interesting poll in The Darling Academy Facebook group recently - I asked the #ApronCladArmy this question... “Aside from (all) rights issues, politics, and negative things - which decade would you have liked to have been a housewife”? . . The overwhelming response (apart from not wanting to be separated from beloved modern appliances) was as I expected - the ‘50s & early ‘60s! Why is that I wonder? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Could it be the feminine fashion? The widespread focus on family values? Suburban growth and safer communities. The way the housewife was celebrated in mainstream media?... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I guess all of that and then some! People like to come at the #TradWife movement and throw shade at the nostalgia - declaring that all housewives at that time were on anti-depressants and started drinking at midday. Hold up Karen, even JFK and Jackie did those things and we still love them for the better part! People smoked a lot too, segregation and women’s rights issues were disgusting - but time marches on and we learn and improve, yet some things just really don’t need throwing out and “modernising”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Like family values. Sticking together like glue is where it’s at! Easier to get divorced when things are terrible and abusive now yes (that’s a good thing), but where’s our global family value status right now? Pretty much on the floor! Especially when a Mother who wants to stay home and raise (and serve) her own family is “a joke”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Why aren’t the mainstream media championing the family and Housewife anymore? Wake up world... It’s time to go home - and MAKE them once more. At least Stepford was pretty! . . . #tradwife #tradwives #traditionalism #wifelife #traditionalhome #stepfordwife #traditionalmarriage #1950s #1950shousewife #traditionalhousewife #housewife #traditionalism #traditionalliving #homemakers #tradwifeuk #homemakingministries #vintagehousewife #retroaesthetic #familyvalues #femininefamily #femininewomen #ladieslikeus #housewifeblogger #femininity #familyfirst #grandmillennial #thefutureisfamily #MakeTheHousewifeGreatAgain #TheDarlingAcademy
La 34enne, che prima di sposarsi lavorava nel settore marketing (e che oggi si definisce una "casalinga felice di avere come scopo quello di prendersi cura della casa e viziare il proprio marito"), ha anche aperto una scuola (The Darling Academy) per invogliare altre donne ad abbracciare la sua filosofia.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Didn’t you hear? You can’t “cancel” a happy housewife! Thank you all so much for your lovely messages and support - thankful that I know that there’s at least some sane people out there on the internet! Haha. Want to know a big secret of staying happy? ♥️ Be PASSIONATE about something wholesome and life-giving... Mine is the role of the housewife, good manners and >>swipe>>... it’s the #ApronCladArmy! I love you all Happy Friday darlings . . . #youcantcancelhappy #beingahousewifeisntracist #beingahousewifeisajob #happyhousewife #tradwife #traditionalhousewife #housewife #traditionalism #traditionalliving #homemakers #tradwives #englishwife #homemakingministries #beautifulhomemaking #femininefamily #femininewomen #ladieslikeus #housewifeblogger #gracefulliving #englishetiquette #femininity #vintagehousewife #TheDarlingAcademy @boden_clothing #bodenbyme
Ovviamente non sono mancate le polemiche da parte di chi l'accusa di vanificare anni di lotte per la parità di genere. Ma Alena controbatte determinata che per lei la parola "sottomissione" si basa sui principi della Bibbia, spiegando che su una nave non possono esserci due capitani che prendono le decisioni e lei ha deciso che il capitano nella sua casa è suo marito.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Cream TeaTime! ☕️ Surprising the boys this afternoon with a cream tea (come afternoon tea) for lunch. It’s #NationalCreamTeaDay and there’s nothing we love more than a scone (gone), with #jamfirst and a big dollop of clotted cream. Big thank you to Tiptree & Rodda’s for sending us a delicious cream tea to enjoy! We shall feast on these goodies and will be making a donation to our local homeless shelter as this day is usually spent fundraising while enjoying our cream teas. Happy Friday friends! Don’t forget to enjoy a scone (or five) today . . . ☕️ Cream Tea #gifted @creamteasociety @roddas_cream @tiptreephotos Cornishware gifted last year Platter gifted @encorehome @boden_clothing #bodenbyme . . . #creamtea #scones #afternoontea #teatime #roddas #tiptree #spoonfulofwonderful #cornishware #englishtea #teatimemagfeed #soenglishithurts #britishlifestyle #tradwife #grandmillenial #housewife #homemakers #thedarlingacademy #englishetiquette #etiquette #grace #goodmanners #weloveengland #ApronCladArmy #soenglish #vintagehousewife
Per quanto riguarda la scuola, la donna sottolinea di non voler costringere nessuno a starsene a casa e a non lavorare, ma ritiene anche sbagliato che venga represso (in nome del progresso) lo spirito delle donne che sentono di appartenere alla casa e ai propri mariti.
(Credits photo: Instagram/thedarlingacademy)
In evidenza
La data evento di Salmo allo stadio San Siro di Milano, prodotta e organizzata da Vivo Concerti, è ...
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
Negli scorsi giorni, Ghali era stato molto attivo su Instagram, facendo spesso delle dirette ...
VIDEO
Wender ha pensato al titolo "2AM" perché è nato ed è stato prodotto solo di notte, è la notte che a ...
Trends
WEB RADIO