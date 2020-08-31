"Sottomettiamoci ai nostri mariti e viziamoli": 34enne fonda il movimento delle mogli tradizionaliste

Alena Kate Pettitt è la 34enne a capo di un movimento denominato "Traditionalist Wives" (mogli tradizionalista) che si propone di rilanciare il modello della moglie degli anni Cinquanta, completamente dedita ai "valori di un tempo": alla casa, alla famiglia e al proprio marito.

Il motto del movimento recita chiaramente: "Sottomettiamoci ai mariti e viziamoli come nel 1959".

La 34enne, che prima di sposarsi lavorava nel settore marketing (e che oggi si definisce una "casalinga felice di avere come scopo quello di prendersi cura della casa e viziare il proprio marito"), ha anche aperto una scuola (The Darling Academy) per invogliare altre donne ad abbracciare la sua filosofia.

Ovviamente non sono mancate le polemiche da parte di chi l'accusa di vanificare anni di lotte per la parità di genere. Ma Alena controbatte determinata che per lei la parola "sottomissione" si basa sui principi della Bibbia, spiegando che su una nave non possono esserci due capitani che prendono le decisioni e lei ha deciso che il capitano nella sua casa è suo marito.

Per quanto riguarda la scuola, la donna sottolinea di non voler costringere nessuno a starsene a casa e a non lavorare, ma ritiene anche sbagliato che venga represso (in nome del progresso) lo spirito delle donne che sentono di appartenere alla casa e ai propri mariti.

(Credits photo: Instagram/thedarlingacademy)