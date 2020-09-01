Chadwick Boseman: l'omaggio commovente del collega Michael B. Jordan

Salmo: le nuove date
01 Settembre 2020
Dopo l'annuncio della morte di Chadwick Boseman, uno degli omaggi più attesi era certamente quello dell'amico e collega Michael B. Jordan, antagonista e antieroe nella pellicola campione d'incassi, "Black Panther".
Boseman e Jordan si conoscevano da tempo: avevano condiviso un percorso professionale e umano che li ha resi una coppia vincente anche sullo schermo.
Michael ha postato ieri sera su Instagram il suo omaggio all'amico: parole profonde e commoventi che esprimono tutto il dolore dell'attore e pongono l'accento su un punto in particolare: «Vorrei avessimo avuto più tempo».
Michael B. Jordan ha postato alcune foto che lo ritraggono con l'amico e una lunga didascalia in cui scrive: «Ho provato a cercare le parole, ma niente si avvicina a come mi sento. Ho riflettuto su ogni momento, ogni conversazione, ogni risata, ogni disaccordo, ogni abbraccio ... tutto. Vorrei che avessimo avuto più tempo. Una delle ultime volte che abbiamo parlato, hai detto che eravamo legati per sempre, e ora questa verità per me conta più di ogni altra cosa. Fin dall'inizio della mia carriera, a partire da "All My Children" quando avevo 16 anni, mi hai aperto la strada. Mi hai mostrato come fare del mio meglio e creare un'eredità. E che tu lo sappia o no ... ho guardato, imparato e sono stato costantemente motivato dalla tua grandezza. Vorrei che avessimo avuto più tempo. Tutto ciò che hai dato al mondo... le leggende e gli eroi che ci hai mostrato e che ci hai fatto diventare, vivranno per sempre. Ma la cosa che fa più male è che ora capisco quanto TU sia stato una leggenda ed un eroe. In tutto questo, non hai mai perso di vista ciò che amavi di più. Ti importava della tua famiglia, dei tuoi amici, del tuo mestiere, del tuo spirito. Ti importava dei bambini, della comunità, della nostra cultura e dell'umanità. Ti importava di me. Sei il mio fratello maggiore, ma non ho mai avuto la possibilità di dirtelo mentre eri qui. Vorrei che avessimo avuto più tempo. Sono più consapevole che mai che il tempo è breve con le persone che amiamo e ammiriamo. Mi mancheranno la tua onestà, la tua generosità, il tuo senso dell'umorismo e gli altri doni incredibili. Mi mancherà il dono di condividere lo spazio con te sulle scene. Sto dedicando il resto dei miei giorni a vivere come hai fatto tu. Con grazia, coraggio e nessun rimpianto. "Questo è il tuo re!?" Sì. Lui è il mio re! Riposa ora, fratello».
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
(Credits photo: Getty)
