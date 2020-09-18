Arriva la mascherina in maglia d'oro con 3.040 diamanti incastonati

Salmo: le nuove date
Credits photo: Instagram/jacobandco
Dopo le mascherine e le visiere extralusso lanciate da celebri marchi di moda, come Louis Vuitton, arriva la mascherina di diamanti firmata da Jacob & Co., la maison di alta gioielleria e orologi da polso.
Si tratta di un modello di face mask realizzata in morbida maglia di oro bianco 18 carati (del peso di 156,9 grammi) completamente tempestata di diamanti di altissima qualità, ve ne sono ben 3.040 incastonati a mano.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A unique piece, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask weighs 156.9 grams and is available now. Inquire at any Jacob & Co. point of sale, or contact the brand directly. Designed by @jacobarabo and realized by an incredible team of precious metal and gem-setting artisans, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask represents luxury at its finest... a way to escape the ordinary world and revel in extravagance. . . . . . . . . . . . #hautejoaillerie #hautejewelery #luxuryjewelry #finejewelry #diamondjewelry #jacobandco #giftforher #DiamondsAreaGirlsBestFriend #inspiredbytheimpossible #dubai #uae #dubaimall #diamondsareforever #diamondmask #mask #facemask #covid #covid19
La preziosa mascherina è stata realizzata da un team di artigiani specializzati nella lavorazione di metalli preziosi che sono riusciti a conferire a questo meraviglioso oggetto una particolare brillantezza.
Ovviamente, vista la sua composizione, la diamonds mask è pensata per essere indossata sopra una normale mascherina protettiva come elemento esclusivamente ornamentale.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The mask itself is made of delicate white gold links to create a supple, silky mesh, which is completely hand-set with a total of 73.27 carats of the highest quality diamonds. Intricate yet durable, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask tells the world that you value your health and safety, and those of other people, but insist on a bit of sparkle and excitement to go along with it. Designed to be worn on top of a protective mask as an adornment, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask used medical-grade mask design as the base, then replicated it in gold and diamonds. Soft and flexible, the Diamond Face Mask is extremely comfortable to wear. . . . . . . . . . . . #hautejoaillerie #hautejewelery #luxuryjewelry #finejewelry #diamondjewelry #jacobandco #giftforher #DiamondsAreaGirlsBestFriend #inspiredbytheimpossible #dubai #uae #dubaimall #diamondsareforever #diamondmask #mask #facemask #covid #covid19
La preziosissima mascherina è stata realizzata pensando alle top clients del marchio e a celebrità che amano esibire un look estroso, come Lady Gaga. Per il brand rappresenta un modo per sottrarsi a ciò che è ordinario e divertirsi con la stravaganza.
(Credits photo: Instagram/jacobandco)
