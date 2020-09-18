Arriva la mascherina in maglia d'oro con 3.040 diamanti incastonati

Dopo le mascherine e le visiere extralusso lanciate da celebri marchi di moda, come Louis Vuitton, arriva la mascherina di diamanti firmata da Jacob & Co., la maison di alta gioielleria e orologi da polso.

Si tratta di un modello di face mask realizzata in morbida maglia di oro bianco 18 carati (del peso di 156,9 grammi) completamente tempestata di diamanti di altissima qualità, ve ne sono ben 3.040 incastonati a mano.

La preziosa mascherina è stata realizzata da un team di artigiani specializzati nella lavorazione di metalli preziosi che sono riusciti a conferire a questo meraviglioso oggetto una particolare brillantezza.

Ovviamente, vista la sua composizione, la diamonds mask è pensata per essere indossata sopra una normale mascherina protettiva come elemento esclusivamente ornamentale.

La preziosissima mascherina è stata realizzata pensando alle top clients del marchio e a celebrità che amano esibire un look estroso, come Lady Gaga. Per il brand rappresenta un modo per sottrarsi a ciò che è ordinario e divertirsi con la stravaganza.

(Credits photo: Instagram/jacobandco)