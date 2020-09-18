105-button_tv_small-1585931317914 Radio105TV

Arriva la mascherina in maglia d'oro con 3.040 diamanti incastonati

A lanciarla è stata la maison di alta gioielleria Jacob & Co.

Credits photo: Instagram/jacobandco

Dopo le mascherine e le visiere extralusso lanciate da celebri marchi di moda, come Louis Vuitton, arriva la mascherina di diamanti firmata da Jacob & Co., la maison di alta gioielleria e orologi da polso.

Si tratta di un modello di face mask realizzata in morbida maglia di oro bianco 18 carati (del peso di 156,9 grammi) completamente tempestata di diamanti di altissima qualità, ve ne sono ben 3.040 incastonati a mano.

La preziosa mascherina è stata realizzata da un team di artigiani specializzati nella lavorazione di metalli preziosi che sono riusciti a conferire a questo meraviglioso oggetto una particolare brillantezza.

Ovviamente, vista la sua composizione, la diamonds mask è pensata per essere indossata sopra una normale mascherina protettiva come elemento esclusivamente ornamentale.

The mask itself is made of delicate white gold links to create a supple, silky mesh, which is completely hand-set with a total of 73.27 carats of the highest quality diamonds. Intricate yet durable, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask tells the world that you value your health and safety, and those of other people, but insist on a bit of sparkle and excitement to go along with it. Designed to be worn on top of a protective mask as an adornment, the Jacob & Co. Diamond Face Mask used medical-grade mask design as the base, then replicated it in gold and diamonds. Soft and flexible, the Diamond Face Mask is extremely comfortable to wear. . . . . . . . . . . . #hautejoaillerie #hautejewelery #luxuryjewelry #finejewelry #diamondjewelry #jacobandco #giftforher #DiamondsAreaGirlsBestFriend #inspiredbytheimpossible #dubai #uae #dubaimall #diamondsareforever #diamondmask #mask #facemask #covid #covid19

La preziosissima mascherina è stata realizzata pensando alle top clients del marchio e a celebrità che amano esibire un look estroso, come Lady Gaga. Per il brand rappresenta un modo per sottrarsi a ciò che è ordinario e divertirsi con la stravaganza.

(Credits photo: Instagram/jacobandco)

