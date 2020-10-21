Un 31enne ha trascorso 6 mesi di lockdown (da solo) nella sua città fantasma

Brent Underwood, uno youtuber e instagrammer, ha trascorso gli ultimi 6 mesi di lockdown in completo isolamento in una città fantasma al confine californiano: Cerro Gordo.

Con l'amico Jon Bier, l'imprenditore in erba ha acquistato questo insediamento abbandonato nel 2018 per 1,4 milioni di dollari con l'intento di trasformarlo in un villaggio turistico a tema storico.

Brent ha impiegato questi mesi per la ristrutturazione degli edifici (infatti ogni tanto chiede consigli su Reddit per alcune riparazioni), ha esplorato la miniera e ha riportato l'acqua nella cittadina.

Cerro Gordo era un avamposto minerario fondato nel 1866 e dismesso nel negli anni '50, con l'esaurimento delle risorse estratte dal sottosuolo.

Brent sogna di riportarlo all'antico splendore e di rimettere in funzione l'albergo in stile cowboy. Sta anche creando un museo nell'emporio locale, dove accumula gli oggetti particolari che trova durante i lavori di ristrutturazione e la perlustrazione delle case.

Qualcuno potrebbe pensare che si tratti di un posto spaventoso, ma nel suo vlog Brent assicura che è un luogo incantevole, soprattutto di notte, quando "le stelle sono così brillanti che puoi camminare da casa a casa senza una torcia".

(Credits photo: Instagram/brentwunderwood)