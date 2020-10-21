Un 31enne ha trascorso 6 mesi di lockdown (da solo) nella sua città fantasma

Salmo: le nuove date
Credits photo: Instagram/brentwunderwood
Brent Underwood, uno youtuber e instagrammer, ha trascorso gli ultimi 6 mesi di lockdown in completo isolamento in una città fantasma al confine californiano: Cerro Gordo.
Friday the 13th was a big day! We bought a ghost town. . . Cerro Gordo “Fat Hill.” A former mining town was established in 1865 that once had a population of 4,500 people. . . 336 Acres. 22 Structures. Nestled between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park. Views of Mt. Whitney across the lake. 3 hrs from LA, 3.5 hr from Vegas. . . Cerro Gordo helped build Los Angeles. In 1869, The Los Angeles Times said “What Los Angeles is, is mainly due to it. It is the silver cord that binds our present existence. Should it be uncomfortably severed, we would inevitably collapse.” . . By 1900, $17,000,000 of minerals pulled from Cerro Gordo. Adjusted for inflation, that number is close to $500,000,000. . . We spent two days out there this weekend celebrating and I can't express my excitement around the project and the people involved. We have a lot more exciting announcements to come and I can’t wait to share what we have up our sleeve. . . For now, follow along @cerro.gordo.ca for more news on plans, partners, and events to come!
Con l'amico Jon Bier, l'imprenditore in erba ha acquistato questo insediamento abbandonato nel 2018 per 1,4 milioni di dollari con l'intento di trasformarlo in un villaggio turistico a tema storico.
Brent ha impiegato questi mesi per la ristrutturazione degli edifici (infatti ogni tanto chiede consigli su Reddit per alcune riparazioni), ha esplorato la miniera e ha riportato l'acqua nella cittadina.
Exploring the 200 level of Cerro Gordo’s Union Mine The 200 level at Cerro Gordo is a part of the mine full of mystery and sorrow. In the late 1870s, somewhere around 30 miners lost their lives in a collapse there. The LA Times said: “Cerro Gordo’s deadliest mine disaster struck in the early 1870s when a cave-in killed at least eight and as many as 35 Chinese miners. They were mining in limestone at the 200-foot level and failed to shore up the tunnel with timber. Their bodies were never recovered.” The level was eventually boarded off at the shaft entrance, and continued to collapse behind the boards, making it essentially impossible to enter. Nobody had entered the level in nearly a hundred years. We went down there because cold air was freezing our new water pipe around the 200 level. The thought was there was an exit to the outside somewhere where air was getting in. So to diagnose that, we came up with a plan to get back into the 200 level. We took the hoist down to about the 190, and dug our way down into the old level opening. In the end, we did not find an exit to the outside after thoroughly exploring the level. We did find these things however. To my knowledge, these are the only photos from that level.
Cerro Gordo era un avamposto minerario fondato nel 1866 e dismesso nel negli anni '50, con l'esaurimento delle risorse estratte dal sottosuolo.
Brent sogna di riportarlo all'antico splendore e di rimettere in funzione l'albergo in stile cowboy. Sta anche creando un museo nell'emporio locale, dove accumula gli oggetti particolari che trova durante i lavori di ristrutturazione e la perlustrazione delle case.
Qualcuno potrebbe pensare che si tratti di un posto spaventoso, ma nel suo vlog Brent assicura che è un luogo incantevole, soprattutto di notte, quando "le stelle sono così brillanti che puoi camminare da casa a casa senza una torcia".
Thanks to @cnbc for the @cerro.gordo.ca feature. Nice little @hostelkidsaustin mention too. Also @jonbier13 for being absent and allowing all the sweet limelight to fall on me. Also a thank you to our investors who really made this place happen. @voicelessart texted us this place just over a year ago in the middle of the night and it’s been an incredible year since. Can’t wait to spend many more up there with everyone
