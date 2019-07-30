Meghan Markle criticata per la sua lista delle donne più importanti

Giffoni Film Festival 2019: guarda il video riassunto di mercoledì e giovedì!
Anche Radio 105 è al Giffoni Film Festival dal 19 al 27 luglio! Ormai il #Giffoni2019 è già ...
30 Luglio 2019
Nelle ultime ore una nuova bufera di polemiche si sta abbattendo su Meghan Markle per alcune scelte decisamente controverse che hanno fatto storcere il naso a molti.
Come riportato da Daily Mail e confermato dall'account ufficiale dei duchi di Sussex, Meghan è guest editor per il numero di settembre di British Vogue, per cui la duchessa ha stilato una lista delle 15 donne più importanti.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
La copertina della rivista è divisa in 16 spazi. I volti rappresentati sono 15, da Greta Thunberg a Jane Fonda, dall’attivista irlandese Sinead Burk al primo ministro neozelandese Jacinda Arden. Si tratta di donne che si sono distinte per il loro impegno nel campo dei diritti femminili, dell'ambiente e della moda e, in generale, per il cambiamento. Mentre il 16esimo spazio è uno specchio, pensato per simboleggiare il fatto che ogni donna può portare un cambiamento positivo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
To watch the full #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex, please visit our IGTV. Her Royal Highness is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.
Nella lista delle 15 donne selezionate da Meghan, però, manca qualcuno che, a parere di molti, meritava certamente un posto d'onore: la Regina Elisabetta II, riconosciuta come una grande femminista. “Tutti potremmo imparare molto dalla regina, ma Meghan Markle non ascolta”, ha commentato qualcuno.
Ma le critiche mosse alla Markle riguardano anche una scelta che rischia di politicizzare troppo la sua lista: si tratta di Jacinda Arden. Rob Jobson, opinionista ed esperto di Buckingham Palace, a tal proposito ha affermato che Meghan "deve stare attenta alle implicazioni politiche di queste sue scelte”.
Insomma, Meghan sembra non aver ancora capito bene come funziona il mondo in cui è entrata sposando Harry. La duchessa continua a voler fare la diva, senza ricordare che ora deve rispettare una sorta di "contratto sociale con la famiglia reale".
(Credits photo: Instagram/sussexroyal)
Fabio Rovazzi è stato ospite di Max Brigante a 105 Mi Casa! Rovazzi ha collaborato con tantissimi ...
