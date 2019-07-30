Tutto News

Meghan Markle criticata per la sua lista delle donne più importanti

La duchessa, guest editor di un numero di Vogue, non ha incluso la Regina.

Meghan Markle criticata per la sua lista delle donne più importanti

Nelle ultime ore una nuova bufera di polemiche si sta abbattendo su Meghan Markle per alcune scelte decisamente controverse che hanno fatto storcere il naso a molti.

Come riportato da Daily Mail e confermato dall'account ufficiale dei duchi di Sussex, Meghan è guest editor per il numero di settembre di British Vogue, per cui la duchessa ha stilato una lista delle 15 donne più importanti.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:

La copertina della rivista è divisa in 16 spazi. I volti rappresentati sono 15, da Greta Thunberg a Jane Fonda, dall’attivista irlandese Sinead Burk al primo ministro neozelandese Jacinda Arden. Si tratta di donne che si sono distinte per il loro impegno nel campo dei diritti femminili, dell'ambiente e della moda e, in generale, per il cambiamento. Mentre il 16esimo spazio è uno specchio, pensato per simboleggiare il fatto che ogni donna può portare un cambiamento positivo.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

To watch the full #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex, please visit our IGTV. Her Royal Highness is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

Un post condiviso da The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in data:

Nella lista delle 15 donne selezionate da Meghan, però, manca qualcuno che, a parere di molti, meritava certamente un posto d'onore: la Regina Elisabetta II, riconosciuta come una grande femminista. “Tutti potremmo imparare molto dalla regina, ma Meghan Markle non ascolta”, ha commentato qualcuno.

Ma le critiche mosse alla Markle riguardano anche una scelta che rischia di politicizzare troppo la sua lista: si tratta di Jacinda Arden. Rob Jobson, opinionista ed esperto di Buckingham Palace, a tal proposito ha affermato che Meghan "deve stare attenta alle implicazioni politiche di queste sue scelte”.

Insomma, Meghan sembra non aver ancora capito bene come funziona il mondo in cui è entrata sposando Harry. La duchessa continua a voler fare la diva, senza ricordare che ora deve rispettare una sorta di "contratto sociale con la famiglia reale".

(Credits photo: Instagram/sussexroyal)

In evidenza

VIDEO

Video

tutti i video

WEB RADIO

Webradio

tutte

105 Story
 
MUSIC STAR Jovanotti
 
Webradio 105 Rap Italia
 
105 InDaKlubb
 
MUSIC STAR Michael Jackson
 
105 HipHop & RnB
 
105 Trap
 
Radio Bau & Co
 
105 Classics
 
105 Hits
 
105 Estate
 
MUSIC STAR Coldplay
 
105 Dance 90
 
MUSIC STAR Ligabue
 
MUSIC STAR Vasco
 
105 2k & More!
 
105 Miami
 
MUSIC STAR Elisa
 
Zoo Radio
 

Playlist tutte

RADIO STUDIO 105 S.p.A.

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 MILANO Partita Iva 03111280156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 03111280156 Capitale Sociale: € 780.000,00 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

N.817/I/07-293