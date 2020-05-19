Tekashi 6ix9ine accusa Ariana Grande di aver comprato la prima posizione in classifica di Stuck with U

Appena uscito dal carcere e continua a far parlare di sé: Tekashi 6ix9ine, che dovrà trascorrere altri quattro mesi agli arresti domiciliari, ha accusato Ariana Grande di aver comprato la prima posizione del suo nuovo singolo, Stuck with U, feat. Justin Bieber, nella classifica Billboard.

Il rapper ha pubblicato diversi video su Instagram, dove accusava anche Billboard di fare dei "favoritismi": "Voglio che il mondo sappia che Billboard è una bugia. Si può comprare il numero uno su Billboard" dice Tekashi nel video, spiegando di aver trovato delle anomalie nelle vendite del singolo di Ariana, che ha "rubato" il primo posto alla sua Gooba: "Lo scorso giovedì Billboard ha registrato all'ultimo momento 60mila vendite di Stuck With U: abbiamo scoperto che metà di quelle copie sono state acquistate con sole sei carte di credito. Quando abbiamo chiesto a Billboard a chi fossero collegate queste carte, ci siamo sentiti rispondere: 'Non siamo autorizzati a fornire queste informazioni'. E' tutto manipolabile, è possibile acquistare un numero uno in classifica: non è giusto."

Ariana Grande ha risposto alle accuse del rapper con un post su Instagram, dove inizialmente ha ringraziato i fan per aver raggiunto la prima posizione: "Tutti quelli che mi conoscono o mi seguono da un po' sanno che i numeri non sono la forza trainante in quello che faccio. Sono grata di poter cantare e di aver persone che mi ascoltano. Non ho avuto un brano primo in classifica per i primi 5 anni della mia carriera e non mi sono mai arrabbiata perché, dal profondo del mio cuore, la musica è tutto per me."

La cantante si è poi indirizzata a 6ix9ine: "I miei fan hanno comprato la canzone. I fan di Justin hanno comprato la canzone. I nostri fan hanno comprato la canzone (mai più di quattro copie, secondo le regole statali). [...] A tutte le persone che non sono felici del loro posizionamento in classifica e che stanno usando il loro tempo a trovare un modo per screditare il duro lavoro di una donna (e solo di una donna per qualche motivo...), vi chiedo di prendervi un momento per essere più umili. Siate grati di essere qui."

E, infine, Tekashi 6ix9ine ha postato un altro video, dove spiega ad Ariana di non avercela con lei, ma di voler parlare per tutte le persone meno fortunate, precisando: "Sei molto talentosa, sei bellissima. Che Dio ti benedica. Ma tu non capirai mai il mio dolore."

Ascolta la nostra web radio dedicata alle hits!