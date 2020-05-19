105-button_tv_small-1585931317914 Radio105TV

Tekashi 6ix9ine accusa Ariana Grande di aver comprato la prima posizione in classifica di Stuck with U

Il rapper, appena uscito dal carcere, ha pubblicato un video sui social dove attacca la cantante.

Tekashi 6ix9ine accusa Ariana Grande di aver comprato la prima posizione in classifica di Stuck with U

Appena uscito dal carcere e continua a far parlare di sé: Tekashi 6ix9ine, che dovrà trascorrere altri quattro mesi agli arresti domiciliari, ha accusato Ariana Grande di aver comprato la prima posizione del suo nuovo singolo, Stuck with U, feat. Justin Bieber, nella classifica Billboard.

Il rapper ha pubblicato diversi video su Instagram, dove accusava anche Billboard di fare dei "favoritismi": "Voglio che il mondo sappia che Billboard è una bugia. Si può comprare il numero uno su Billboard" dice Tekashi nel video, spiegando di aver trovato delle anomalie nelle vendite del singolo di Ariana, che ha "rubato" il primo posto alla sua Gooba: "Lo scorso giovedì Billboard ha registrato all'ultimo momento 60mila vendite di Stuck With U: abbiamo scoperto che metà di quelle copie sono state acquistate con sole sei carte di credito. Quando abbiamo chiesto a Billboard a chi fossero collegate queste carte, ci siamo sentiti rispondere: 'Non siamo autorizzati a fornire queste informazioni'. E' tutto manipolabile, è possibile acquistare un numero uno in classifica: non è giusto."

@billboard YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.

Ariana Grande ha risposto alle accuse del rapper con un post su Instagram, dove inizialmente ha ringraziato i fan per aver raggiunto la prima posizione: "Tutti quelli che mi conoscono o mi seguono da un po' sanno che i numeri non sono la forza trainante in quello che faccio. Sono grata di poter cantare e di aver persone che mi ascoltano. Non ho avuto un brano primo in classifica per i primi 5 anni della mia carriera e non mi sono mai arrabbiata perché, dal profondo del mio cuore, la musica è tutto per me."

La cantante si è poi indirizzata a 6ix9ine: "I miei fan hanno comprato la canzone. I fan di Justin hanno comprato la canzone. I nostri fan hanno comprato la canzone (mai più di quattro copie, secondo le regole statali). [...] A tutte le persone che non sono felici del loro posizionamento in classifica e che stanno usando il loro tempo a trovare un modo per screditare il duro lavoro di una donna (e solo di una donna per qualche motivo...), vi chiedo di prendervi un momento per essere più umili. Siate grati di essere qui."

thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. there’s so much to celebrate today. however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.

E, infine, Tekashi 6ix9ine ha postato un altro video, dove spiega ad Ariana di non avercela con lei, ma di voler parlare per tutte le persone meno fortunate, precisando: "Sei molto talentosa, sei bellissima. Che Dio ti benedica. Ma tu non capirai mai il mio dolore."

