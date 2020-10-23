Banksy, asta da record: 8,4 milioni di euro per la sua rivisitazione di Monet

Salmo: le nuove date
23 Ottobre 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/sothebysinstitute
Nuovo record per Banksy: un'opera dello street artist britannico, intitolata “Show Me the Monet", è stata battuta all'asta per quasi 7,6 milioni di sterline (ovvero circa 8,4 milioni di euro) dopo una vera e propria battaglia di 9 minuti tra cinque collezionisti determinati ad averla.
L'opera, un olio su tela del 2005, è una rivisitazione ironica ed in perfetto stile Banksy de “Lo stagno delle Ninfee, armonia verde” di Monet... contaminato da carrelli della spesa e da un cono stradale: un chiaro riferimento al consumismo e al disprezzo della società per l'ambiente.
Lo scorso 19 settembre, sul profilo ufficiale della Sothebys (che si è occupata dell'asta), era stato pubblicato un post che annunciava che l'opera era segretamente esposta presso la galleria di Londra e che poteva essere ammirata entro le 17.00 chiedendo ad un membro dello staff “Show Me the Monet" (ovvero: "Mostrami il Monet").
Nel post la Sotheby annunciava che l'opera sarebbe stata messa in vendita nella terza asta serale in streaming del 21 ottobre: è di ieri infatti la notizia della vendita da record per 7.551.600 sterline (9.814.353 dollari).
Si tratta del secondo prezzo più alto pagato per un'opera dello street artist dopo “Devolved Parliament”, che è stato battuto all’asta lo scorso anno per 9,9 milioni di sterline.
(Credits photo: Instagram/sothebysinstitute)
Wender ha pensato al titolo "2AM" perché è nato ed è stato prodotto solo di notte, è la notte che a ...
