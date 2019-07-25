Ecco quale è l'animale più amato da Meghan

Tutto Esaurito: ecco il video del raduno 2019!
Martedì scorso Harry e Meghan hanno fatto visita ad una delle sedi del programma “Roots & Shoots“ per incontrare Jane Goodall, la più grande esperta al mondo di scimpanzé.
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries - the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images
Chi segue le notizie della famiglia reale, avrà notato che dal giorno della nascita del piccolo Archie, questo è già il secondo incontro. Il primo incontro risale proprio al periodo della nascita del loro primogenito ed era avvenuto a Frogmore Cottage, la casa dei duchi del Sussex.
Il programma Roots & Shoots è stato fondato dalla Goodall nel 1991 per riunire i giovani di tutto il mondo e sensibilizzarli sulle questioni della salvaguardia dell'ambiente e dei diritti umani. Uno dei principali studi della Goodall (avviato nel lontano 1960) riguarda gli scimpanzé, per cui l'etologa è ritenuta essere la massima esperta al mondo. Con le sue ricerche l'etologa è riuscita a dimostrare che questi animali provano emozioni e assumono comportamenti molto simili agli essere umani.
Meghan, fin da bambina, ha sempre desiderato incontrare la studiosa, molto famosa nel mondo proprio per il suo programma Roots and Shoots.
Non sorprende la frequentazione dell’etologa Jane Goodall da parte dei duchi di Sussex, notoriamente molto interessati alle tematiche ambientali. Ma i più attenti hanno notato che il loro interesse è cresciuto proprio con la nascita di Archie.
Per l'etologa si tratta di una cosa normale. Infatti ha affermato: “quando dai alla luce un figlio nel mondo contemporaneo, non puoi fare altro che preoccuparti per il futuro. Perché se non operiamo dei cambiamenti oggi, non avremo un futuro”.
