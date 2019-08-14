Katy Perry, dopo l’accusa di plagio arriva quella di molestie sessuali

Questo è un periodo non semplice per Katy Perry: la cantante, infatti, è stata di recente accusata di plagio per il suo brano “Dark Horse” e adesso qualcun altro ha puntato il dito contro di lei. Si tratta di Josh Kloss, il modello protagonista del video della canzone “Teenage Dream”, uscita nell’estate del 2010: il giovane ha accusato la cantante di molestie sessuali che sarebbero avvenute proprio durante la lavorazione della clip.

“Quando c’erano altre persone lei era fredda come il ghiaccio ed ha persino definito il mio bacio sul set di Teenage Dream come disgustoso – ha raccontato il modello in una confessione pubblicata su Instagram - Ero piuttosto imbarazzato ma continuavo a dare il massimo, dato che la mia ex mi aveva tradito e mia figlia era solo una bambina. Dopo il primo giorno di riprese Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara, ho rifiutato dicendole che dovevo tornare in hotel a riposare, perché quel lavoro era tutto quello che avevo in quel momento”.

“L’ho rivista dopo un po’ e avevo portato alla festa un’amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla – ha continuato - era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujek e quando l’ho vista ci siamo abbracciati, ma mentre mi sono voltato per presentarle la mia amica, lei ha tirato fuori dai miei pantaloni il mio pene mostrandolo a un paio di suoi amici. Riuscite a immaginare quanto questo sia stato patetico e imbarazzante? La nostra cultura è incentrata sul dimostrare che gli uomini sono potenti e perversi, ma anche le donne di potere possono essere altrettanto disgustose”.

Kloss ha spiegato di non aver detto nulla prima per un accordo con il manager della cantante: se avesse raccontato l’episodio sarebbe stato escluso dal videoclip. “Poi mi sono reso conto che era arrivato il momento di raccontare tutto e di lasciarmelo alle spalle – ha scritto ancora su Instagram il modello – non voglio più sentire da nessuno la domanda ‘Com’era Katy Perry?’”. In un altro post, Kloss ha pubblicato le immagini di alcune email ricevute dallo staff della cantante nelle quali gli sono state fornite delle linee guida alle quali attenersi nel rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti.

Al momento Katy Perry non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni in merito alle accuse che le sono state rivolte, mentre Josh Kloss sui social sta ricevendo una raffica di insulti da parte dei fan della popstar che la difendono a spada tratta.