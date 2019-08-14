Katy Perry, dopo l’accusa di plagio arriva quella di molestie sessuali

Giffoni Film Festival 2019: il video riassunto dell'intero evento!
Questo è un periodo non semplice per Katy Perry: la cantante, infatti, è stata di recente accusata di plagio per il suo brano “Dark Horse” e adesso qualcun altro ha puntato il dito contro di lei. Si tratta di Josh Kloss, il modello protagonista del video della canzone “Teenage Dream”, uscita nell’estate del 2010: il giovane ha accusato la cantante di molestie sessuali che sarebbero avvenute proprio durante la lavorazione della clip.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
“Quando c’erano altre persone lei era fredda come il ghiaccio ed ha persino definito il mio bacio sul set di Teenage Dream come disgustoso – ha raccontato il modello in una confessione pubblicata su Instagram - Ero piuttosto imbarazzato ma continuavo a dare il massimo, dato che la mia ex mi aveva tradito e mia figlia era solo una bambina. Dopo il primo giorno di riprese Katy mi ha invitato in uno strip club di Santa Barbara, ho rifiutato dicendole che dovevo tornare in hotel a riposare, perché quel lavoro era tutto quello che avevo in quel momento”.
“L’ho rivista dopo un po’ e avevo portato alla festa un’amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla – ha continuato - era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujek e quando l’ho vista ci siamo abbracciati, ma mentre mi sono voltato per presentarle la mia amica, lei ha tirato fuori dai miei pantaloni il mio pene mostrandolo a un paio di suoi amici. Riuscite a immaginare quanto questo sia stato patetico e imbarazzante? La nostra cultura è incentrata sul dimostrare che gli uomini sono potenti e perversi, ma anche le donne di potere possono essere altrettanto disgustose”.
Kloss ha spiegato di non aver detto nulla prima per un accordo con il manager della cantante: se avesse raccontato l’episodio sarebbe stato escluso dal videoclip. “Poi mi sono reso conto che era arrivato il momento di raccontare tutto e di lasciarmelo alle spalle – ha scritto ancora su Instagram il modello – non voglio più sentire da nessuno la domanda ‘Com’era Katy Perry?’”. In un altro post, Kloss ha pubblicato le immagini di alcune email ricevute dallo staff della cantante nelle quali gli sono state fornite delle linee guida alle quali attenersi nel rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti.
Al momento Katy Perry non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni in merito alle accuse che le sono state rivolte, mentre Josh Kloss sui social sta ricevendo una raffica di insulti da parte dei fan della popstar che la difendono a spada tratta.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
