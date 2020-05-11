Adele difesa dall'ex personal trainer: "Vuole essere sana, non magra"

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
11 Maggio 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/adele
Lo scorso 5 maggio, in occasione del suo 32esimo compleanno, Adele ha postato su Instagram una nuova foto in cui si mostra decisamente in forma.
Ma tra i tantissimi complimenti, non sono mancate anche delle pesanti critiche. La cantante è stata accusata di aver tradito se stessa, "omologandosi a standard che aveva sempre rifiutato“.
A difenderla dal body shaming, però, è stato anche il suo ex personal trainer con un lungo post in cui Pete Geracimo ha raccontato il lungo e impegnativo percorso della cantante, tra allenamenti e dieta, intrapreso per affrontare un tour.
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt
L'allenatore con il suo post ha voluto sottolineare che l'obiettivo di Adele non è mai stato quello di dimagrire, ma di migliorare la propria salute, soprattutto dopo la gravidanza e un intervento chirurgico: «Come ex personal trainer di Adele a Londra, è scoraggiante leggere commenti negativi che mettono in dubbio la genuinità della sua incredibile perdita di peso».
Geracimo continua scrivendo che Adele «ha sempre marciato al suo ritmo e alle sue condizioni. Non ha mai minato il suo talento divino in alcun modo. Ha lasciato parlare (anzi, cantare) la sua incredibile voce! Non ha mai finto di essere qualcosa che non era. Quello che si vede è ciò che hai ottenuto. E ce ne siamo innamorati tutti!».
L'allenatore ha accennato anche ai dolorosi cambiamenti personali vissuti dalla cantante, come il divorzio dal marito Simon Konecki, che l'hanno ulteriormente spinta a riprendere in mano la sua vita per se stessa e per suo figlio Angelo.
L'allenatore conclude il suo post con l'augurio che le persone comprendano e apprezzino il duro lavoro della cantante piuttosto che criticarla, perché questo cambiamento riguarda soltanto lei e il suo modo di vivere la vita. Mentre per tutti i fan Adele resterà sempre la stessa.
