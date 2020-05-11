Adele difesa dall'ex personal trainer: "Vuole essere sana, non magra"

Lo scorso 5 maggio, in occasione del suo 32esimo compleanno, Adele ha postato su Instagram una nuova foto in cui si mostra decisamente in forma.

Ma tra i tantissimi complimenti, non sono mancate anche delle pesanti critiche. La cantante è stata accusata di aver tradito se stessa, "omologandosi a standard che aveva sempre rifiutato“.

A difenderla dal body shaming, però, è stato anche il suo ex personal trainer con un lungo post in cui Pete Geracimo ha raccontato il lungo e impegnativo percorso della cantante, tra allenamenti e dieta, intrapreso per affrontare un tour.

L'allenatore con il suo post ha voluto sottolineare che l'obiettivo di Adele non è mai stato quello di dimagrire, ma di migliorare la propria salute, soprattutto dopo la gravidanza e un intervento chirurgico: «Come ex personal trainer di Adele a Londra, è scoraggiante leggere commenti negativi che mettono in dubbio la genuinità della sua incredibile perdita di peso».

Geracimo continua scrivendo che Adele «ha sempre marciato al suo ritmo e alle sue condizioni. Non ha mai minato il suo talento divino in alcun modo. Ha lasciato parlare (anzi, cantare) la sua incredibile voce! Non ha mai finto di essere qualcosa che non era. Quello che si vede è ciò che hai ottenuto. E ce ne siamo innamorati tutti!».

L'allenatore ha accennato anche ai dolorosi cambiamenti personali vissuti dalla cantante, come il divorzio dal marito Simon Konecki, che l'hanno ulteriormente spinta a riprendere in mano la sua vita per se stessa e per suo figlio Angelo.

L'allenatore conclude il suo post con l'augurio che le persone comprendano e apprezzino il duro lavoro della cantante piuttosto che criticarla, perché questo cambiamento riguarda soltanto lei e il suo modo di vivere la vita. Mentre per tutti i fan Adele resterà sempre la stessa.

(Credits photo: Instagram/adele)