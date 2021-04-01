Brit Awards 2021, Dua Lipa e Billie Eilish tra i nominati

Music Biz
Dua Lipa
Sono state svelate le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei BRIT Awards, la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra. Dua Lipa, oltre ad essere la prima performer confermata insieme a Griff, si è guadagnata ben tre candidature (Female Solo Artist, Single Of The Year, Album of The Year) mentre The Weeknd, il grande escluso dai Grammy, ha ottenuto una nomination nella categoria International Male Solo Artist. Nessun colpo di scena invece nella categoria International Female Solo Artist che vede gareggiare Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus e Taylor Swift. Nella categoria Album of the Year, la già citata Dua Lipa con il suo "Future Nostalgia" gareggerà contro Arlo Parks (Collapsed in Sunbeams), Celeste (Not Your Muse), J Hus (Big Conspiracy) e Jessie Ware (What’s Your Pleasure?). Delusione per Lady Gaga la cui nomination nella categoria International Male Solo Artist era data quasi per scontata, ma anche per i Gorillaz che si portano a casa zero candidature. Di seguito tutte le nomination dell’edizione 2021.
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Yungblud
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single Of The Year
220 Kid with Gracey, Don’t Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith, Rain
Dua Lipa, Physical
Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar
Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy, Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK, Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI, Lighter
Regard and Raye, Secrets
S1mba feat. DTG, Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One, Don’t Rush
Album of The Year
Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste, Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
J Hus, Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the Jewels
Interviste