Brit Awards 2021, Dua Lipa e Billie Eilish tra i nominati

Sono state svelate le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei BRIT Awards, la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà l’11 maggio alla O2 Arena di Londra. Dua Lipa, oltre ad essere la prima performer confermata insieme a Griff, si è guadagnata ben tre candidature (Female Solo Artist, Single Of The Year, Album of The Year) mentre The Weeknd, il grande escluso dai Grammy, ha ottenuto una nomination nella categoria International Male Solo Artist. Nessun colpo di scena invece nella categoria International Female Solo Artist che vede gareggiare Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus e Taylor Swift. Nella categoria Album of the Year, la già citata Dua Lipa con il suo "Future Nostalgia" gareggerà contro Arlo Parks (Collapsed in Sunbeams), Celeste (Not Your Muse), J Hus (Big Conspiracy) e Jessie Ware (What’s Your Pleasure?). Delusione per Lady Gaga la cui nomination nella categoria International Male Solo Artist era data quasi per scontata, ma anche per i Gorillaz che si portano a casa zero candidature. Di seguito tutte le nomination dell’edizione 2021.

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Yungblud

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single Of The Year

220 Kid with Gracey, Don’t Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith, Rain

Dua Lipa, Physical

Harry Styles, Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy, Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK, Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI, Lighter

Regard and Raye, Secrets

S1mba feat. DTG, Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One, Don’t Rush

Album of The Year

Arlo Parks, Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste, Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware, What’s Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run the Jewels