Com'è l'amore vero? Proprio come queste foto

Wayne vide Dorothy per la prima volta in un pub e nel momento in cui la fissò, capì subito che lei era la donna della sua vita. Da quel momento non si sono più lasciato, stanno insieme da 57 anni, di cui 55 di matrimonio. In un'intervista a BoredPanda, Wayne ha raccontato: "Ho visto Dorothy ballare in fondo al corridoio e ho detto alla mia amica che era con me: 'Questa è la ragazza che sposerò.' E 57 anni dopo... abbiamo superato qualsiasi tipo di tempesta insieme e siamo ancora come nuovi".

La fotografa Sujata Setia ha viaggiato dal Regno Unito in Australia per conoscere questa meravigliosa coppia. Il suo scopo era quello di fotografare l'amore vero. E ci è riuscita. Gli scatti sono stati fatti in abito da cerimonia, proprio come 55 anni fa. Appena Dorothy è uscita dal camerino con il vestito da sposa, Wayne ha esclamato: "Sono contento di portare questa donna a casa stasera".

Sono andati in riva al mare, si sono lasciati cogliere dalle onde, si sono guardati negli occhi, hanno riso, hanno camminato sulla spiaggia mano nella mano. È questo il vero amore, l'amore più puro... quando due anime si incontrano, come è successo a Wayne e Dorothy, è per tutta la vita.

Guardate con i vostri occhi.