Com'è l'amore vero? Proprio come queste foto

Mahmood rilascia a sorpresa la cover di Redemption Song di Bob Marley
Non si fermano le sorprese di Mahmood! Dopo aver pubblicato Eternantena, brano inedito pubblicato ...
29 Maggio 2020
Wayne vide Dorothy per la prima volta in un pub e nel momento in cui la fissò, capì subito che lei era la donna della sua vita. Da quel momento non si sono più lasciato, stanno insieme da 57 anni, di cui 55 di matrimonio. In un'intervista a BoredPanda, Wayne ha raccontato: "Ho visto Dorothy ballare in fondo al corridoio e ho detto alla mia amica che era con me: 'Questa è la ragazza che sposerò.' E 57 anni dopo... abbiamo superato qualsiasi tipo di tempesta insieme e siamo ancora come nuovi".
La fotografa Sujata Setia ha viaggiato dal Regno Unito in Australia per conoscere questa meravigliosa coppia. Il suo scopo era quello di fotografare l'amore vero. E ci è riuscita. Gli scatti sono stati fatti in abito da cerimonia, proprio come 55 anni fa. Appena Dorothy è uscita dal camerino con il vestito da sposa, Wayne ha esclamato: "Sono contento di portare questa donna a casa stasera".
Sono andati in riva al mare, si sono lasciati cogliere dalle onde, si sono guardati negli occhi, hanno riso, hanno camminato sulla spiaggia mano nella mano. È questo il vero amore, l'amore più puro... quando due anime si incontrano, come è successo a Wayne e Dorothy, è per tutta la vita.
Guardate con i vostri occhi.
These are such difficult times I hope everyone is keeping safe at their homes and taking care of their loved ones. I wanted to share a love story with you. Dorothy @reading.dorothy and Wayne have been married for 55 years and together for 57. And the love has only grown stronger. Wayne first saw Dorothy in a pub and the moment he set his eyes on her, he knew.... she was the one! "I saw Dorothy dancing with her girlfriend down the end of the hall and I mentioned to my friend who was with me, 'That's the girl, Im going to marry. And 57 years later... we have weathered every single storm together and are still as good as new,'" said Wayne. So to chronicle their undying love, I traveled all the way to Perth, Australia with this stunning wedding gown and suit, custom made by the amazing @abigailscollection and spent two beautiful hours by the Indian Ocean... photographing these two beautiful souls. When Dorothy got out of the changing room in this wedding gown... Wayne's eyes lit up like a 1000 fairy lights and he said "Im glad Im taking this woman home tonight." It was just magical honestly. But then just the very moment they sat down by the shore, waves came upon them with such gusto they were drenched to the last grain in their bodies with saline water and yet they wouldn't stop laughing... it was truly magical to see them together. I swear, I went nuts apologising. I swear I haven't said "Im sorry" so many times in a minute as I did that day. But Wayne just casually smiled while kissing the soaked cheeks of Dorothy and said "Oh no worries. I could do this all day." Here's to knowing... true love does exist <3 . . . . #jj_forum_2585 #everything_imaginable #ig_legit #transfer_visions #celebritychildphotographer #londonnewbornphotographer #cameramama #candidchildhood #momtogs #ourclickdays #fansy_kids #yourkidssmile #dearphotographer #cpcfeature #bicfp #ellendegeneres #tv_depthoffield #nothingisordinary #ir_worldphoto #motherandbaby #fotoluby #portrait_of_humanity #snapshotsofindia #thehonestlens #childofig #ifyouleave
