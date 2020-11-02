Queste donne hanno tutte lo stesso peso: la provocazione diventa virale

Salmo: le nuove date
Alex Light è una influencer e ha deciso di lanciare una provocazione a favore della body positivity. Sui social, esorta le altre donne a non cadere nel terrore della bilancia, le supporta per farle sentire belle, racconta le loro storie e infonde fiducia. Negli ultimi giorni ha pubblicato una foto con una serie di ragazze, tutte diverse tra loro. Sono diverse nel colore dei capelli, nell'età, nell'altezza, nel colore della pelle. C'è solo una cosa che le accomuna: il peso. Eppure hanno tutte un fisico diverso.
Questo mostra come il numero sulla bilancia è arbitrario e non identifica la persona. Il suo messaggio è di amore verso il corpo, un corpo che ci appartiene anche con le sue imperfezioni, che ci rende uniche e libere.
Ecco le parole di Alex: "Ero solita cercare disperatamente di restare magra. Disperatamente. Questa era la mia misura per il successo. E i giorni in cui la bilancia oscillava? Mi sentivo una fallita. Mi sentivo disgustosa, mi sarei presa a schiaffi, non potevo sopportare di guardarmi allo specchio, a volte non sarei riuscita neppure a scendere dal letto… Tutto perché il mio peso oscillava minimamente. Essere magra, questa misura arbitraria, significava tutto per me".
Ha poi continuato: "Non sono orgogliosa di ammetterlo, ma era la mia verità e so che questa mentalità si applica anche a molte di voi. Perché ci viene insegnato che i numeri sono incredibilmente importanti quando si tratta di bilance, vestiti o misure del corpo. Ci viene insegnato che se vediamo un numero non ritenuto “buono”, dovremmo pensare a noi stesse come a un fallimento".
Alex fa capire a tutti con una semplice foto che il numero sulla bilancia non significa nulla: "Questa foto rappresenta qualcosa che mi ha aperto gli occhi la prima volta che l’ho vista. Perché illustra quanto sia arbitrario il numero sulla bilancia. Inoltre, confrontare il tuo peso con quello di qualcun altro? Futile. Sleale. Siamo costruiti in modo completamente diverso – e ci sono molti fattori che determinano quale numero finisce per apparire sulla bilancia: forma, altezza, struttura ossea, rapporto muscolo-grasso, etnia… È complesso, e categoricamente non riguarda solo quanto mangiamo o quanto facciamo esercizio".
Reposting this from earlier this year because there are far too many women in my inbox who are sad and distressed by how much they weigh compared to someone else. Please, please let this be a reminder that weight looks SO different on everyone and we just cannot compare. Trigger warning: weight. I used to try desperately hard to stay in the ‘single figures’ when it came to my weight. Desperately. That was my measure for success. And the days when the scales would tip over slightly to show double figures? I felt like a failure. I felt disgusting, beat myself up, couldn’t bear to look at myself in a mirror, sometimes couldn’t even get out of bed… All because my weight fluctuated minimally. The single figures, this arbitrary measurement, meant EVERYTHING to me. I’m not proud to admit any of that, but it was my truth and I know that this mentality applies to a lot of you, too. Because we’re taught that numbers are INCREDIBLY important when it comes to the scales or our clothes or our body measurements. We’re taught that if we see a number not deemed ‘good’, we should think of ourselves as a failure. It’s not true and I wish I could reach out to every single one of you that feels that way and tell you that - give you a big hug, let you know that it gets better and that it’s possible to change our mindset. This picture represents something that was so eye-opening for me when I first saw it. Because it illustrates how arbitrary the number on the scale is. Also - comparing your weight to someone else’s? Futile. Unfair. We are built completely differently - and there are many factors that determine what number ends up showing on the scale: shape, height, bone structure, muscle to fat ratio, ethnicity… It’s complex, and categorically NOT just to do with how much we eat, or how much we work out. Check out all of these ladies - all slim, yes, and none visibly fat, but all roughly the same weight and all completely different. Perfect proof that numbers do not mean anywhere near as much as we’re led to believe. Sending love to each and every one of you <3
