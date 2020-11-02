Queste donne hanno tutte lo stesso peso: la provocazione diventa virale

Alex Light è una influencer e ha deciso di lanciare una provocazione a favore della body positivity. Sui social, esorta le altre donne a non cadere nel terrore della bilancia, le supporta per farle sentire belle, racconta le loro storie e infonde fiducia. Negli ultimi giorni ha pubblicato una foto con una serie di ragazze, tutte diverse tra loro. Sono diverse nel colore dei capelli, nell'età, nell'altezza, nel colore della pelle. C'è solo una cosa che le accomuna: il peso. Eppure hanno tutte un fisico diverso.

Questo mostra come il numero sulla bilancia è arbitrario e non identifica la persona. Il suo messaggio è di amore verso il corpo, un corpo che ci appartiene anche con le sue imperfezioni, che ci rende uniche e libere.

Ecco le parole di Alex: "Ero solita cercare disperatamente di restare magra. Disperatamente. Questa era la mia misura per il successo. E i giorni in cui la bilancia oscillava? Mi sentivo una fallita. Mi sentivo disgustosa, mi sarei presa a schiaffi, non potevo sopportare di guardarmi allo specchio, a volte non sarei riuscita neppure a scendere dal letto… Tutto perché il mio peso oscillava minimamente. Essere magra, questa misura arbitraria, significava tutto per me".

Ha poi continuato: "Non sono orgogliosa di ammetterlo, ma era la mia verità e so che questa mentalità si applica anche a molte di voi. Perché ci viene insegnato che i numeri sono incredibilmente importanti quando si tratta di bilance, vestiti o misure del corpo. Ci viene insegnato che se vediamo un numero non ritenuto “buono”, dovremmo pensare a noi stesse come a un fallimento".

Alex fa capire a tutti con una semplice foto che il numero sulla bilancia non significa nulla: "Questa foto rappresenta qualcosa che mi ha aperto gli occhi la prima volta che l’ho vista. Perché illustra quanto sia arbitrario il numero sulla bilancia. Inoltre, confrontare il tuo peso con quello di qualcun altro? Futile. Sleale. Siamo costruiti in modo completamente diverso – e ci sono molti fattori che determinano quale numero finisce per apparire sulla bilancia: forma, altezza, struttura ossea, rapporto muscolo-grasso, etnia… È complesso, e categoricamente non riguarda solo quanto mangiamo o quanto facciamo esercizio".

