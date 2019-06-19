Kate Middleton ripresa da Camilla? Ecco cosa è successo

A quanto pare anche Kate, solitamente perfetta e irreprensibile, sarebbe stata "sgridata".

A rivelare l'episodio è stato l'Express, facendo notare quello che è accaduto durante la parata dell’Ordine della Giarrettiera che si è svolta nei giorni scorsi.

Secondo la testata, la moglie di William si sarebbe distratta un po' troppo mentre chiacchierava con la Regina Maxima d’Olanda. Per questo pare sia intervenuta Camilla Parker Bowles, che avrebbe riportato l'attenzione di entrambe alla parata in corso.

Un video, infatti, mostra la moglie di Carlo che tocca la spalla della regina dei Paesi Bassi e subito dopo entrambe si concentrano sull'evento.

L'episodio si verifica a pochi giorni dal rimprovero ricevuto da Meghan Markle sul balcone di Buckingham Palace durante il Trooping the Colour, la festa delle forze armate nonché festa ufficiale per il compleanno della Regina. In quell'occasione il Principe Harry aveva seccamente redarguito sua moglie indicandole (con un "voltati") di non dare le spalle ai sudditi e alle guardie, proprio qualche secondo prima che partisse l'inno "God save the Queen".

C'è però un'altra notizia che riguarda i duchi di Sussex e di Cambridge: proprio oggi i due fratelli parteciperanno ad un incontro importante per la divisione interna della loro fondazione benefica, la Royal Foundation.

Andrà tutto liscio o sarà l'occasione per un nuovo attrito tra le rispettive mogli?

(Credits photo: townandcountrymag.com)