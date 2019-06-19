Kate Middleton ripresa da Camilla? Ecco cosa è successo

Lo showcase dei 5 Seconds of Summer a 105 Mi Casa
A quanto pare anche Kate, solitamente perfetta e irreprensibile, sarebbe stata "sgridata".
A rivelare l'episodio è stato l'Express, facendo notare quello che è accaduto durante la parata dell’Ordine della Giarrettiera che si è svolta nei giorni scorsi.
Secondo la testata, la moglie di William si sarebbe distratta un po' troppo mentre chiacchierava con la Regina Maxima d’Olanda. Per questo pare sia intervenuta Camilla Parker Bowles, che avrebbe riportato l'attenzione di entrambe alla parata in corso.
Un video, infatti, mostra la moglie di Carlo che tocca la spalla della regina dei Paesi Bassi e subito dopo entrambe si concentrano sull'evento.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family to attend this year’s Order of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Duke of Cambridge and several senior Members of the Royal Family, and twenty-four knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Supernumerary, or ‘Stranger’ Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies — The King of Spain and The King of the Netherlands attended this year’s Garter Day service, during which they were installed as Supernumerary Knights of the Garter. Earlier in the day The Queen held a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room at Windsor Castle, where Lady Mary Peters was invested with the Order's insignia by Her Majesty. During their visit to Northern Ireland in February, The Duke and Duchess congratulated @Olympics gold medallist Lady Mary on her appointment to the Order of the Garter. Kensington Palace/PA @TheRoyalFamily @koninklijkhuis #GarterDay #WindsorCastle
L'episodio si verifica a pochi giorni dal rimprovero ricevuto da Meghan Markle sul balcone di Buckingham Palace durante il Trooping the Colour, la festa delle forze armate nonché festa ufficiale per il compleanno della Regina. In quell'occasione il Principe Harry aveva seccamente redarguito sua moglie indicandole (con un "voltati") di non dare le spalle ai sudditi e alle guardie, proprio qualche secondo prima che partisse l'inno "God save the Queen".
C'è però un'altra notizia che riguarda i duchi di Sussex e di Cambridge: proprio oggi i due fratelli parteciperanno ad un incontro importante per la divisione interna della loro fondazione benefica, la Royal Foundation.
Andrà tutto liscio o sarà l'occasione per un nuovo attrito tra le rispettive mogli?
(Credits photo: townandcountrymag.com)
