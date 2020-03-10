Morta la nonna di Katy Perry: "Spero che incontri mio figlio prima che nasca"

Domenica 8 marzo 2020 è venuta a mancare la nonna di Katy Perry e l'artista spera che riesca a incontrare suo figlio prima che lei partorisca tra qualche mese.

Proprio Katy ha confermato la morte della nonna, Ann Pearl Hudson, che aveva 99 anni, solamente qualche giorno dopo che la stessa cantante aveva annunciato di essere incinta del suo primo figlio, che aspetta dal fidanzato Orlando Bloom.

La Perry ha pubblicato una gallery di foto davvero commovente su Instagram, dove ha scritto, facendo una dedica alla nonna: "Non so come funziona quando un'anima inizia un nuovo percorso, ma se c'è qualcosa dopo la vita dove c'è una sala d'attesa delle anime che arrivano e quelle che partono, la mia mente si chiede se l'anima che sta aspettando di venire al mondo riceverà un bacio sulla fronte dalla mia dolce nonna, che se ne è andata da questa Terra ieri. Il mio cuore lo spera."

La cantante continua: "Se potesse parlare con lo spirito di mio figlio, la conversazione sarebbe "Sei sicuro che vuoi far parte di questo gruppo di pazzi!?" Ci sarebbe molto sarcasmo, un paio di battute spiritose... Ad essere onesta, nonna probabilmente berrebbe un un bicchiere del suo vino rosé preferito, pronto per il suo arrivo lì... e indosserebbe un look alla moda, gioielli naturalmente inclusi."

Alla fine del post, che mostra tantissimi momenti di Katy insieme alla nonna, comprese delle foto con Barack Obama e con il fidanzato della cantante, Orlando Bloom, Perry scrive: "Che possa riposare in pace e dare un bacio sulla fronte all'anima che sta per arrivare e che gli faccia sapere che tutto andrà bene, specialmente ora che abbiamo un angelo in più che ci protegge."

Ascolta la nostra web radio dedicata alle hits!