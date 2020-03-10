Morta la nonna di Katy Perry: "Spero che incontri mio figlio prima che nasca"

Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Domenica 8 marzo 2020 è venuta a mancare la nonna di Katy Perry e l'artista spera che riesca a incontrare suo figlio prima che lei partorisca tra qualche mese.
Proprio Katy ha confermato la morte della nonna, Ann Pearl Hudson, che aveva 99 anni, solamente qualche giorno dopo che la stessa cantante aveva annunciato di essere incinta del suo primo figlio, che aspetta dal fidanzato Orlando Bloom.
La Perry ha pubblicato una gallery di foto davvero commovente su Instagram, dove ha scritto, facendo una dedica alla nonna: "Non so come funziona quando un'anima inizia un nuovo percorso, ma se c'è qualcosa dopo la vita dove c'è una sala d'attesa delle anime che arrivano e quelle che partono, la mia mente si chiede se l'anima che sta aspettando di venire al mondo riceverà un bacio sulla fronte dalla mia dolce nonna, che se ne è andata da questa Terra ieri. Il mio cuore lo spera."
La cantante continua: "Se potesse parlare con lo spirito di mio figlio, la conversazione sarebbe "Sei sicuro che vuoi far parte di questo gruppo di pazzi!?" Ci sarebbe molto sarcasmo, un paio di battute spiritose... Ad essere onesta, nonna probabilmente berrebbe un un bicchiere del suo vino rosé preferito, pronto per il suo arrivo lì... e indosserebbe un look alla moda, gioielli naturalmente inclusi."
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Alla fine del post, che mostra tantissimi momenti di Katy insieme alla nonna, comprese delle foto con Barack Obama e con il fidanzato della cantante, Orlando Bloom, Perry scrive: "Che possa riposare in pace e dare un bacio sulla fronte all'anima che sta per arrivare e che gli faccia sapere che tutto andrà bene, specialmente ora che abbiamo un angelo in più che ci protegge."
