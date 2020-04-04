105-button_tv_small-1585931317914 Radio105TV

Pink e il figlio di tre anni positivi al Covid-19: "Prendete seriamente questa malattia"

La cantante ha annunciato di essere risultata positiva al virus tramite un post su Instagram.

Pink e il figlio di tre anni positivi al Covid-19: "Prendete seriamente questa malattia"

Pink e il figlio Jameson, di soli tre anni, sono risultati positivi al COVID-19. Lo ha annunciato la stessa cantante con un post sul suo profilo Instagram.

La cantante - il cui vero nome è Alecia Beth Moore - ha pubblicato una foto che la ritrae con il figlio, dove si dice amareggiata per il poco numero di tamponi effettuato negli Stati Uniti: "Due settimane fa mio figlio Jameson, che ha tre anni, e io abbiamo cominciato a mostrare i primi sintomi del COVID-19."

E da lì la scelta di effettuare il test: "Fortunatamente, il nostro medico aveva accesso ai test e sono risultata positiva. La mia famiglia era già in quarantena a casa e ci siamo rimasti per le ultime due settimane, seguendo le istruzioni del dottore. Qualche giorno fa abbiamo rifatto i test e fortunatamente ora siamo negativi."

Pink, fortunatamente ora sta bene, ma si è comunque scagliata contro gli Stati Uniti, che non possono garantire tamponi a chi ne ha bisogno: "E' un fallimento del nostro governo non poter rendere accessibili a tutti i tamponi.

Infine, la cantante ha chiesto a tutti di prendere seriamente questa malattia e ha annunciato di aver fatto due donazioni da 500mila dollari l'una, al fondo del Temple University Hospital Emergency a Philadelphia e al fondo City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Un post condiviso da P!NK (@pink) in data:

