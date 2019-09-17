Music Biz

Sam Smith: "Ho lottato anni per capire a quale genere appartengo"

In un post sui social, il cantante spiega perché non si riconosce nel binarismo di genere uomo/donna.

Sam Smith: "Ho lottato anni per capire a quale genere appartengo"

Credits: Instagram/samsmith

Sam Smith è un cantante di grandissimo successo, amato in tutto il mondo. Da quando ha cominciato a cantare, non ha mai fatto un mistero del suo orientamento di genere e ha dichiarato sempre di essere gay. Oggi, però, in un post su Instagram, l'artista britannico ha rivelato di non sapere a quale genere appartiene. Non si riconosce nel binarismo uomo/donna. È per questo motivo che ha preso una decisione, molto importante per lui. 

Ecco quello che si legge nel suo messaggio: "Oggi è un gran giorno per me. Ho deciso di cambiare i miei pronomi in THEY/THEM, dopo aver lottato una vita con il mio genere, ho deciso di accettare me stesso per ciò che sono, dentro e fuori. Sono felice e privilegiato perché circondato da persone che mi sostengono in questa decisione ma alle stesso tempo sono un po’ nervoso nel fare questo annuncio perché immagino già cosa diranno le persone, ma fan****! Capisco che verranno commessi molti errori di mis-gendering, ma vi chiedo per favore, provateci! Spero che riusciate a vedermi come mi vedo io adesso. Grazie". 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x

Un post condiviso da Sam Smith (@samsmith) in data:

Un messaggio importante per tutti quelli che si trovano nella sua situazione. 

In evidenza

VIDEO

Video

tutti i video

WEB RADIO

Webradio

tutte

MUSIC STAR Ligabue
 
MUSIC STAR Coldplay
 
Webradio 105 Rap Italia
 
MUSIC STAR Elisa
 
105 Hits
 
105 Classics
 
105 Miami
 
105 2k & More!
 
105 Dance 90
 
MUSIC STAR Jovanotti
 
105 HipHop & RnB
 
Zoo Radio
 
105 Story
 
105 Trap
 
105 InDaKlubb
 
Radio Bau & Co
 
105 Estate
 
MUSIC STAR Michael Jackson
 
MUSIC STAR Vasco
 

RADIO STUDIO 105 S.p.A.

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 MILANO Partita Iva 03111280156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 03111280156 Capitale Sociale: € 780.000,00 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

N.817/I/07-293