Sam Smith: "Ho lottato anni per capire a quale genere appartengo"

Sam Smith è un cantante di grandissimo successo, amato in tutto il mondo. Da quando ha cominciato a cantare, non ha mai fatto un mistero del suo orientamento di genere e ha dichiarato sempre di essere gay. Oggi, però, in un post su Instagram, l'artista britannico ha rivelato di non sapere a quale genere appartiene. Non si riconosce nel binarismo uomo/donna. È per questo motivo che ha preso una decisione, molto importante per lui.

Ecco quello che si legge nel suo messaggio: "Oggi è un gran giorno per me. Ho deciso di cambiare i miei pronomi in THEY/THEM, dopo aver lottato una vita con il mio genere, ho deciso di accettare me stesso per ciò che sono, dentro e fuori. Sono felice e privilegiato perché circondato da persone che mi sostengono in questa decisione ma alle stesso tempo sono un po’ nervoso nel fare questo annuncio perché immagino già cosa diranno le persone, ma fan****! Capisco che verranno commessi molti errori di mis-gendering, ma vi chiedo per favore, provateci! Spero che riusciate a vedermi come mi vedo io adesso. Grazie".

Un messaggio importante per tutti quelli che si trovano nella sua situazione.