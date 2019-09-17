Sam Smith: "Ho lottato anni per capire a quale genere appartengo"

105 Champions League dal 17 settembre: segui le partite delle squadre italiane con gli Autogol e Aldo Preda!
17 Settembre 2019
Credits: Instagram/samsmith
Sam Smith è un cantante di grandissimo successo, amato in tutto il mondo. Da quando ha cominciato a cantare, non ha mai fatto un mistero del suo orientamento di genere e ha dichiarato sempre di essere gay. Oggi, però, in un post su Instagram, l'artista britannico ha rivelato di non sapere a quale genere appartiene. Non si riconosce nel binarismo uomo/donna. È per questo motivo che ha preso una decisione, molto importante per lui.
Ecco quello che si legge nel suo messaggio: "Oggi è un gran giorno per me. Ho deciso di cambiare i miei pronomi in THEY/THEM, dopo aver lottato una vita con il mio genere, ho deciso di accettare me stesso per ciò che sono, dentro e fuori. Sono felice e privilegiato perché circondato da persone che mi sostengono in questa decisione ma alle stesso tempo sono un po’ nervoso nel fare questo annuncio perché immagino già cosa diranno le persone, ma fan****! Capisco che verranno commessi molti errori di mis-gendering, ma vi chiedo per favore, provateci! Spero che riusciate a vedermi come mi vedo io adesso. Grazie".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x
Un messaggio importante per tutti quelli che si trovano nella sua situazione.
Fabrizio Moro è stato ospite da Max Brigante a 105 Mi Casa Live! Ieri era il primo giorno di scuola ...
