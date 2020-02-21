Tutto News

Joaquin Phoenix salva una mucca e il suo vitellino dal macello

L'attore ha consegnato i due animali ad una organizzazione animalista.

Joaquin Phoenix salva una mucca e il suo vitellino dal macello

Credits photo: Instagram/laanimalsave

Non solo parole, come quelle pronunciate nello "storico" discorso di Joaquin Phoenix sul palco degli Oscar in difesa degli animali, ma fatti. Così l'attore, si è rimboccato le maniche, e ha letteralmente portato via da un macello una mucca e il suo vitellino.

Come sono andate le cose lo mostra un video pubblicato poche ore fa sul profilo ufficiale del Farm Sanctuary di Acton (un'organizzazione americana per la protezione degli animali da allevamento con sede in California).

Nella clip si vede l'attore, premio Oscar per il suo ruolo in "Joker", che parla con il proprietario del macello Manning Beef (Anthony Di Maria). Phoenix parla di soglia del dolore degli animali, della crudeltà con cui vengono uccisi e della separazione delle madri dai piccoli. Allora il proprietario fa vedere all'attore Liberty e il suo piccolo Indigo per dimostrargli che non vengono separati.

Così nasce l'idea di mettere in atto un salvataggio, che (come confermato dallo stesso attore) non era stato programmato prima. Phoenix prende in braccio il vitello e porta via i due animali, che saranno poi portati al Farm Sanctuary.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

BREAKING: A day after winning the Academy Award for Best Actor—and subsequently making his headlining acceptance speech—Joaquin Phoenix helped to liberate a cow and her newborn calf from an LA slaughterhouse and bring them to @FarmSanctuary, where they will live out the rest of their lives in peace. Phoenix named the mother Liberty and her daughter Indigo. Phoenix said, “I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony [President/CEO of the slaughterhouse] and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise.” Phoenix was joined at the slaughterhouse by his fiancée and fellow activist Rooney Mara, both his and Mara’s mothers, Earthlings Director Shaun Monson, @LAAnimalSave Founder Amy Jean Davis, and @FarmSanctuary President and Co-founder @genebaur. The group worked with employees onsite to rescue Liberty—who had recently given birth at the slaughterhouse—and her newborn calf Indigo. Phoenix added, “My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we’ll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.” Witnessing the birth tugged at the heartstrings of the slaughterhouse owner—and not for the first time. This is the fifth mother-child bovine rescue secured by @LAAnimalSave from Manning Beef. Phoenix concluded by saying, “Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems, we must take pause to acknowledge and celebrate the victories, and the people who helped achieve them. Shaun Monson, Amy Jean Davis, and the entire @LAAnimalSave community, have taken their pain of bearing witness and turned it into effective, diplomatic advocacy for the voiceless. As a result, Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand.” Special thanks to documentary filmmaker Shaun Monson for producing and directing this beautiful video.

Un post condiviso da Los Angeles Animal Save (@laanimalsave) in data:

L'attore ha dichiarato in un successivo comunicato: "Non avrei mai pensato di poter trovare l’amicizia in un macello, ma incontrando Anthony e aprendo il mio cuore al suo, mi sono reso conto che potremmo avere più cose in comune di quante siano le differenze". Poi ha aggiunto: "Liberty e Indigo non sperimenteranno mai la crudeltà o il tocco di una mano violenta. La mia speranza è, mentre guardiamo la piccola Indigo crescere con sua madre Liberty negli spazi di Farm Sanctuary, che ricorderemo sempre il modo in cui le amicizie possano emergere anche nei luoghi più inaspettati...".

(Credits photo: Instagram/laanimalsave)

In evidenza

VIDEO

Video

tutti i video

WEB RADIO

Webradio

tutte

Zoo Radio
 
105 Miami
 
105 InDaKlubb
 
105 Trap
 
105 HipHop & RnB
 
Webradio 105 Rap Italia
 
MUSIC STAR Coldplay
 
Radio Bau & Co
 
MUSIC STAR Ligabue
 
MUSIC STAR Michael Jackson
 
105 Classics
 
105 Story
 
MUSIC STAR Elisa
 
MUSIC STAR Jovanotti
 
105 Hits
 
MUSIC STAR Vasco
 
105 2k & More!
 
Radio Festival
 
105 Dance 90
 

RADIO STUDIO 105 S.p.A.

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 MILANO Partita Iva 03111280156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 03111280156 Capitale Sociale: € 780.000,00 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

N.817/I/07-293