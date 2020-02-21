Joaquin Phoenix salva una mucca e il suo vitellino dal macello

Non solo parole, come quelle pronunciate nello "storico" discorso di Joaquin Phoenix sul palco degli Oscar in difesa degli animali, ma fatti. Così l'attore, si è rimboccato le maniche, e ha letteralmente portato via da un macello una mucca e il suo vitellino.

Come sono andate le cose lo mostra un video pubblicato poche ore fa sul profilo ufficiale del Farm Sanctuary di Acton (un'organizzazione americana per la protezione degli animali da allevamento con sede in California).

Nella clip si vede l'attore, premio Oscar per il suo ruolo in "Joker", che parla con il proprietario del macello Manning Beef (Anthony Di Maria). Phoenix parla di soglia del dolore degli animali, della crudeltà con cui vengono uccisi e della separazione delle madri dai piccoli. Allora il proprietario fa vedere all'attore Liberty e il suo piccolo Indigo per dimostrargli che non vengono separati.

Così nasce l'idea di mettere in atto un salvataggio, che (come confermato dallo stesso attore) non era stato programmato prima. Phoenix prende in braccio il vitello e porta via i due animali, che saranno poi portati al Farm Sanctuary.

L'attore ha dichiarato in un successivo comunicato: "Non avrei mai pensato di poter trovare l’amicizia in un macello, ma incontrando Anthony e aprendo il mio cuore al suo, mi sono reso conto che potremmo avere più cose in comune di quante siano le differenze". Poi ha aggiunto: "Liberty e Indigo non sperimenteranno mai la crudeltà o il tocco di una mano violenta. La mia speranza è, mentre guardiamo la piccola Indigo crescere con sua madre Liberty negli spazi di Farm Sanctuary, che ricorderemo sempre il modo in cui le amicizie possano emergere anche nei luoghi più inaspettati...".

