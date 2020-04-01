La modella di Victoria’s Secret racconta la sua lotta contro il virus

Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Il concerto a Milano di Ghali, previsto al Fabrique per 8, 9 e 10 maggio 2020, è stato spostato al ...
Tutto News
01 Aprile 2020
Credits photo: Instagram/alexinagraham
Alexina Graham ha voluto condividere sui social la sua terribile esperienza con il coronavirus. La modella inglese, 30 anni, ha raccontato il suo calvario per far capire quanto il Covid-19 sia pericoloso ai tanti che ancora si ostinano a sottovalutarlo.
L'angelo rosso di Victoria’s Secret ha postato due foto sul suo profilo Instagram: la prima risale all'inizio del suo malessere (in un primo momento scambiato per una intossicazione alimentare), la seconda al ricovero in ospedale.
Nella lunga didascalia la modella innanzitutto ringrazia la sua sorella minore per essersi presa cura di lei, anche soltanto chiamandola al telefono quando era in isolamento in ospedale. Ora sta meglio, ma quello che le è accaduto "è stato spaventoso". Alexina ha raccontato: «Vomitavo e andavo in bagno contemporaneamente più volte durante il primo giorno, mi veniva la febbre e poi quando passava avevo forti brividi, ero senza fiato, non riuscivo ad articolare frasi complete perché i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire dal bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per entrare e uscire dal letto e mangiare era diventato doloroso».
Poi la modella si rivolge alle persone e lancia un appello: «Per favore, prendetelo sul serio e per favore, restate a casa».
Il post della modella inglese termina con un ringraziamento ai veri eroi di questo momento terribile: i medici e gli operatori sanitari.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily . Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time
(Credits photo: Instagram/alexinagraham)
In evidenza
Ghali: Il concerto a Milano rinviato all'8, 9 e 10 ottobre 2020
Il concerto a Milano di Ghali, previsto al Fabrique per 8, 9 e 10 maggio 2020, è stato spostato al ...
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals in Italia il 7 luglio: Radio 105 è radio ufficiale del concerto!
Approda al Lucca Summer Festival, per la sua unica data italiana, Anderson .Paak, che si esibirà ...
Post Malone in concerto a Milano il 17 giugno: Radio 105 è radio ufficiale!
Post Malone torna in Italia! L'artista multi-platino, celebre in tutto il mondo, farà tappa a ...
VIDEO
Nitro è stato ospite di Max Brigante a 105 Mi Casa! Il rapper ha parlato del suo nuovo album ...
Trends
WEB RADIO