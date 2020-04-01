La modella di Victoria’s Secret racconta la sua lotta contro il virus

Alexina Graham ha voluto condividere sui social la sua terribile esperienza con il coronavirus. La modella inglese, 30 anni, ha raccontato il suo calvario per far capire quanto il Covid-19 sia pericoloso ai tanti che ancora si ostinano a sottovalutarlo.

L'angelo rosso di Victoria’s Secret ha postato due foto sul suo profilo Instagram: la prima risale all'inizio del suo malessere (in un primo momento scambiato per una intossicazione alimentare), la seconda al ricovero in ospedale.

Nella lunga didascalia la modella innanzitutto ringrazia la sua sorella minore per essersi presa cura di lei, anche soltanto chiamandola al telefono quando era in isolamento in ospedale. Ora sta meglio, ma quello che le è accaduto "è stato spaventoso". Alexina ha raccontato: «Vomitavo e andavo in bagno contemporaneamente più volte durante il primo giorno, mi veniva la febbre e poi quando passava avevo forti brividi, ero senza fiato, non riuscivo ad articolare frasi complete perché i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire dal bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto anche per entrare e uscire dal letto e mangiare era diventato doloroso».

Poi la modella si rivolge alle persone e lancia un appello: «Per favore, prendetelo sul serio e per favore, restate a casa».

Il post della modella inglese termina con un ringraziamento ai veri eroi di questo momento terribile: i medici e gli operatori sanitari.

(Credits photo: Instagram/alexinagraham)