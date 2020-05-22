105-button_tv_small-1585931317914 Radio105TV

Music Biz

Christina Aguilera condivide le pagine del suo diario e spiega perché dovresti farlo anche tu

In un momento difficile come questo, tenere traccia dei nostri pensieri è importantissimo.

Christina Aguilera condivide le pagine del suo diario e spiega perché dovresti farlo anche tu

Credits: Instagram/xtina

Christina Aguilera ha postato su Instagram alcune pagine del suo diario personale, quello dove annota emozioni e sensazioni, paure e gioie. Lo ha fatto per incoraggiare tutti, star e non, a scrivere su carta i propri pensieri... proprio come se fosse un segno liberatorio, utile per il nostro benessere mentale. In un momento come questo, poi, è ancora più importante tenere di quello che pensiamo e di come stiamo affrontando il presente. Anche in vista di un futuro più bello.

"Oggi inizio #DiaryDares. Specialmente in questi momenti, è essenziale scavare a fondo, ascoltare noi stessi e creare uno spazio sicuro. Riflettere sulle nostre attuali o passate esperienze, su chi vogliamo diventare, con chi vorremmo vivere quando usciremo da questa situazione e cosa ci siamo lasciati alle spalle", queste sono le parole che Christina ha scritto nella didascalia del post. 

"Mi tengono con i piedi per terra ed equilibrata - ha continuato a spiegare cosa vuol dire per lei scrivere i pensieri - mi permettono di ascoltare la mia voce, sopra a tutto il rumore di questo business. Rileggendoli, sono grata di essere capace di guardare indietro, vedere come la vita abbia plasmato chi sono e come il mio viaggio mi abbia portato fin qui". 

E ha concluso con una sfida, lanciata alle sue colleghe, come Demi Lovato e Lizzo: "Vi sfido ad essere reali, senza paura, a togliere i filtri e ad essere a vostro agio nella vostra bellezza individuale".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Today I’m starting #DiaryDares. Especially at this time, it’s essential to dig deep, listen to ourselves, & create a “safe space” for one another….to share our current or past experiences (hardships or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we come out of this, and what we want to leave behind. ⠀ ⠀ Diaries have always helped me do this. They keep me grounded and centered, and allow me to reflect and listen to my own voice- amongst all the noise of this business. Reviewing them, I am thankful to be able to look back on how my life has shaped me and how my journey has led me here. ⠀ ⠀ With #DiaryDares, I am sharing with you some of my diaries and challenging all you guys, my friends and fam, as well as @ddlovato, @bethennyfrankel, @instadanjlevy, @lizzobeeating, @halleberry, @aliciakeys and @cleowade to post a diary entry from this time. Let’s archive this time in history and establish a safe place to express, reflect, and share together. When you post, tag 6 more people to be brave and do the same. & Tag #DiaryDares so we can share together. ⠀ ⠀ I dare us to be real, fearless, take away the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I dare us to come together and share our feelings in a time that is uncertain - whether we may feel scared, lonely, and everything in between. I dare us to read each other’s truths and support them. Lift each other up. I hope you join me. It’s #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this kind of sharing is so important and cathartic. And we will feel better and be stronger because of it. 

Un post condiviso da Christina Aguilera (@xtina) in data:

In evidenza

VIDEO

Video

tutti i video

WEB RADIO

Webradio

tutte

105 Story
 
MUSIC STAR Elisa
 
105 HipHop & RnB
 
105 Hits
 
MUSIC STAR Vasco
 
105 Miami
 
105 Dance 90
 
Zoo Radio
 
MUSIC STAR Coldplay
 
105 InDaKlubb
 
MUSIC STAR Jovanotti
 
MUSIC STAR Ligabue
 
MUSIC STAR Michael Jackson
 
105 Trap
 
105 Classics
 
Webradio 105 Rap Italia
 
105 2k & More!
 

RADIO STUDIO 105 S.p.A.

Largo Donegani, 1 20121 MILANO Partita Iva 03111280156 Iscrizione Reg. Imprese di Milano n. 03111280156 Capitale Sociale: € 780.000,00 i.v.

LICENZA SIAE

N.817/I/07-293