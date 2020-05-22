Christina Aguilera condivide le pagine del suo diario e spiega perché dovresti farlo anche tu

Christina Aguilera ha postato su Instagram alcune pagine del suo diario personale, quello dove annota emozioni e sensazioni, paure e gioie. Lo ha fatto per incoraggiare tutti, star e non, a scrivere su carta i propri pensieri... proprio come se fosse un segno liberatorio, utile per il nostro benessere mentale. In un momento come questo, poi, è ancora più importante tenere di quello che pensiamo e di come stiamo affrontando il presente. Anche in vista di un futuro più bello.

"Oggi inizio #DiaryDares. Specialmente in questi momenti, è essenziale scavare a fondo, ascoltare noi stessi e creare uno spazio sicuro. Riflettere sulle nostre attuali o passate esperienze, su chi vogliamo diventare, con chi vorremmo vivere quando usciremo da questa situazione e cosa ci siamo lasciati alle spalle", queste sono le parole che Christina ha scritto nella didascalia del post.

"Mi tengono con i piedi per terra ed equilibrata - ha continuato a spiegare cosa vuol dire per lei scrivere i pensieri - mi permettono di ascoltare la mia voce, sopra a tutto il rumore di questo business. Rileggendoli, sono grata di essere capace di guardare indietro, vedere come la vita abbia plasmato chi sono e come il mio viaggio mi abbia portato fin qui".

E ha concluso con una sfida, lanciata alle sue colleghe, come Demi Lovato e Lizzo: "Vi sfido ad essere reali, senza paura, a togliere i filtri e ad essere a vostro agio nella vostra bellezza individuale".